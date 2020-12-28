AFMC Connect continues focus on resiliency, connectedness for 2021

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

The Air Force Materiel Command will continue to focus on resiliency in 2021 through the AFMC Connect program.



The initiative, launched in January 2020, provides monthly training topics for leaders to use for facilitating deliberate and meaningful discussions with teams in an effort to increase unit cohesion and connectedness.



“AFMC Connect is a holistic approach to resilience with the goal of reinforcing protective factors that reduce unwanted behaviors and ultimately create closer networks and teams across the command,” said Jennifer Treat, Chief, AFMC Integrated Prevention and Resilience. “Through discussions focused on the monthly topics, Airmen and civilians have an opportunity to learn more about one another and their personal experiences, ultimately helping them to realize that they are not alone in their experiences in life and can turn to one another for support and understanding during challenging times.”



For calendar year 2021, AFMC Connect is broken into four quarterly themes, with monthly topics designed to generate discussions that build on that quarter’s focus. The quarterly themes for 2021 are: belonging, connected, resilient and hopeful.



“AFMC Connect discussions are designed to take 15 to 30 minutes once per month and are led by supervisors who know their teams the best. The discussions can be conducted as a part of already existing meetings or can occur at a separate time,” said Treat. “The program is specifically designed to be flexible to accommodate the diverse Airmen and missions across our command. With COVID-19, virtual delivery is a definite option as well.”



The implementation guide and monthly topics as well as additional resources related to the AFMC Connect program are available at www.afmc.af.mil/connect.



Airmen and civilians can also provide feedback to the AFMC Connect team at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021Connect.



“We want to provide tools that enable our Airmen and civilians to be strong and resilient,” said Treat. “By building a shared purpose and strengthening our connections, we can continue to help build the AFMC We Need for the future.”

