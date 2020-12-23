New Jersey Airmen support Veterans Home

Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Kennedy, right, Deputy Adjutant General and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Kennedy, right, Deputy Adjutant General and Commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard speaks with Capt. Sara Kucharski, a physician assistant with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Medical Group at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J., Dec. 23. 2020. The Airmen are activated to assist the veterans home staff with Covid-19 rapid testing, N95 mask fit tests, and life enrichment for residents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht) see less | View Image Page

0 New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen, from the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing, are activated and working out of the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J. The mission is to support the staff at the home, who continue to battle Covid-19.



The joint team of Airmen is supporting the veterans home by assisting with rapid Covid-19 testing for staff, which nets a result in about fifteen minutes, as well as fit testing for N95 masks for staff and life enrichment for residents.



“Being part of the state’s response to Covid has been exceptionally rewarding,” said Capt. Sara Kucharski, a physician assistant with the 177th Fighter Wing who is coordinating infection control for the three New Jersey veterans homes and two veterans havens. “We have worked tirelessly with the state, as well as jointly with our fellow New Jersey Army Guard Soldiers to help the fight against this invisible enemy.”



Covid-19 protocols continue to restrict access to the veterans homes, making the use of technology key for keeping families connected.



“This has been one of the most rewarding missions I’ve been a part of,” said Tech. Sgt. John Walker, a medic with the 108th Medical Group. “We support our veterans who are at the age when they need a different type of support. I’ve been working in the life enrichment section helping to coordinate virtual visits and assisting with incoming donations, as well as soothing and comforting some of the family members who are struggling with not being able to see their loved ones.”



“It feels pretty awesome to be a part of this mission,” said Staff Sgt. Amy Amakihe, a medic with the 108th. “Being here at Christmas, and to be able to talk with the residents and to bring a smile to their faces means a lot. I’m happy to help in any way that I can.”



“I couldn’t ask for more than to be a part of something so meaningful,” said Walker.



There are currently 26 Soldiers and Airmen activated and assisting at the three New Jersey veterans homes.