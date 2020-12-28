West Virginia National Guard update on 167th Airlift Wing service member death

Courtesy Photo | Courtesy photo of Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing who died in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Courtesy photo of Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing who died in a mutual aid response call Dec. 27, 2020. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg was fatally injured Dec. 27, 2020, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.



“This is an extremely sad day for West Virginia, especially two days after Christmas,” said Governor Jim Justice. “I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for Logan Young’s family and the entire West Virginia National Guard family. Logan stepped up to defend our country and protect our freedoms, and served as a first responder here at home. We owe everything we have to brave men and women like him. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great State and to our great Country.”



Senior Airman Young joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a fire fighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2011 and served on active duty in the security forces (military police) career field before transitioning into the WVANG. He was employed full time at the 167th Airlift Wing as a Military Authority Fire Fighter. He was a combat veteran and had previously deployed to the Middle East in 2014. He was the recipient of the numerous awards and decorations to include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was a resident of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and is survived by his mother, father, brother and fiancée.



"On behalf of the entire West Virginia National Guard, Amy and I extended our deepest sympathies to Logan's family and friends during this difficult time," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General. "To lose such a talented and dedicated young Airman is truly a tragedy. Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing. His service to his community as a first responder and member of the Guard will always be remembered. Our prayers are with his family, friends and the members of the 167th Airlift Wing. Our focus will be to provide every ounce of support we can to his family going forward as they have sacrificed so much."



“Our 167th Airlift Wing family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Senior Airman Logan Young and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” state Col. Marty Timko, commander of the 167th Airlift Wing. “We are grateful for Logan’s willingness to serve our country, our state, and our community. As a First Responder answering the call to support a local emergency, a finer example of commitment to service as a citizen-airman could not be found. His fellow firefighters described him as a quiet professional with a great heart who loved to help people and serve his country.”



“I cannot begin to fathom the pain felt by the family and friends of West Virginia National Guard Senior Airman Logan Young, who was fatally injured this weekend while on duty in Berkeley County. Logan honorably served his state and country— on Active Duty in the Air Force, deployed to the Middle East, and most recently as a West Virginia Military Authority firefighter at the 167th Airlift Wing. He had a bright future ahead of him and his life was cut far too short. Members of our National Guard have given so much for our communities this year and I encourage all West Virginians to keep them—and Logan’s family, including his parents, brother, fiancé—in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Senator Capito said.



“Gayle and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Senior Airman Logan Young of Martinsburg. Logan was a decorated U.S. Air Force Veteran and was proud to continue serving as a firefighter with the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department. Our service members and first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and I am deeply grateful for Logan’s service to our state and our country. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep Logan’s family and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time,” said Senator Manchin.



“West Virginia has lost a true American hero. West Virginia National Guard Senior Airman Logan Young was killed in the line of duty keeping our communities safe. He was a resident of Martinsburg and a highly decorated firefighter with the 167th Airlift Wing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. His life and legacy fighting for our country at home and abroad will never be forgotten,” said Congressman Alex Mooney.



"I am saddened to hear about the passing of Senior Airman Logan Young, a true West Virginian,” said Congressman David McKinley. “Our first responders and members of the military risk their lives every day to keep our communities, state, and country safe. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time."



“Senior Airman Logan Young was a brave West Virginian who fought to defend his country abroad and protect his community here at home,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller. “He is a true American hero whose legacy will always be remembered. My prayers are with his family.”



The 167th Airlift Wing performs more approximately 100 to 150 mutual aid agreement calls each year in the local community.



The State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be arson and continue to investigate with the help of the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.