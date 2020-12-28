COVID-19 vaccination arrives at RAF Lakenheath

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The 48th Fighter Wing received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 27, 2020.



The United States Government has purchased COVID-19 vaccines and is making them available to the Department of Defense for distribution and administration to DoD personnel. Initially, the vaccine will be offered under an Emergency Use Authorization, and vaccinations will be voluntary until achieving full Food and Drug Administration approval.



“The health of our force, families, and communities always remains a top priority,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “This vaccine is an important part of the way forward as we continue to care for the communities where we live and work.”



Initial quantities of the vaccine are limited and will be distributed on a rolling delivery basis as more vaccines become available. 48th FW personnel will be prioritized to receive the vaccine based on the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on the DoD COVID Task Force’s assessment of unique DoD mission requirements.



“At the Medical Group, we are excited and honored to be a part of the rollout of this historic vaccination program,” said Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander. “We have full confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and are eager to do our part to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. Our team of experts is poised to begin vaccine administration in accordance with DoD guidelines, and we are available to answer any questions you may have regarding the vaccine.”



Those providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 will be among the first to receive the vaccine before other members of the installation population. 48th FW personnel will be notified once the schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine administration has been determined.



“The vaccine will be made available to each of us, as detailed in DoD’s priority scheme; we encourage personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available, in order to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Camilletti.



Force health protection requirements will continue, including requirements to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement to protect our safety as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.

