Asheville Sailor Selected as CSS-15 Junior Officer of the Year

Santa Rita, Guam (Dec. 28, 2020) –Lt. Matthew Flores, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) was selected as the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Junior Officer of the Year.



Flores, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, serves as the submarine’s damage control assistant.



“My selection as Junior Officer of the Year is a big stepping stone for a tour of hard work done every day,” said Flores. “It’s great to be recognized as one of the best amongst by peers on the waterfront.”



A dedicated leader, Flores was recognized for his work during Asheville’s 2020 Western Pacific deployment, his quick thinking, positive attitude, and tactical abilities.



Flores was also selected as one of only six naval officers accepted into the Wood’s Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



“I work to do my best every day and to the best of my ability,” said Flores. “I hope this will be motivation to my colleagues in the wardroom and drive them to be the best they can be.”



Ashveille is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



