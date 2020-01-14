Haunted? Maybe. Historic? Absolutely.

GROTON, Conn. – One of the older buildings onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London, the Chapel on the Thames plays is filled with the history and memories of the countless submarines, Sailors and families who have passed through its doors or prayed for before its altar. As the base changes around it, the chapel stands as a testimony to those who came before, those who are here now and those yet to come.



The Chapel on the Thames was dedicated “to the glory of God as a memorial to our lost submarines” on December 3, 1944. At the time of its construction, lumber was limited due to the war effort so the builders were permitted to use brick and mortar instead.



“When you walk in there, everything in there has a meaning,” said Lt. James Holliday, a chaplain assigned to SUBASE New London. “The stained glass has a meaning, we have the Jewish memorial, everything in there has meaning behind it. The altar was made by people in recovery out of Enders Island. That was part of their woodworking class. Each pew in there is named after World War II submarines that were lost and right there when you walk in the front entrance is the Book of Remembrance, with the names of everyone who was lost. Think about the years of people going to that chapel and that was their worship place. It’s a historical chapel.”



But sometimes historic places have memories and pieces of the past that are not only physical, but perhaps also metaphysical. Holliday said he and some of his Sailors have experienced things they cannot explain while conducting normal duties or hosting ceremonies.



“So myself and RP3 [Religious Program Specialist] Ames were doing a wedding at the chapel in October 2019. It was right after a wedding and Ames was at the sound system and I was up front watching the people take pictures. I was at the side door by the kneeling boards leaning against the brick wall. I felt a hand come up and brush my hair. My first thought was Ames was messing around with me. I turn around to tell him, ‘Hey don’t do that,’ but there was nothing but the brick wall and Ames was still at the sound system.”



Holliday added that due to weather that evening all the windows were closed and the position of the vents meant a draft could not have reached him where he was standing. Furthermore, Holliday said it did not feel like wind at all.



“It wasn’t like a wind that whispered by, it was literally like somebody putting their hand back there,” said Holliday. “I have no idea what it could have been. That was the first time something like that ever happened before. I wasn’t sure if it was a spider or what.”



Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Herrera shared an incident Chief Religious Program Specialist Joe Stroney experienced one night while he was on duty.



“One time Chief Stroney was standing CDO (command duty officer) duty and we have a little play kitchen in the kids room,” said Herrera. “He would sleep on the couch in there when he was CDO at night, and he woke up one night and it was making sound effects like bubbling water. He goes over to find an off switch or something. He said when he walked over to it, the closer he got, the louder it bubbled. This happened at 3 a.m., he told us. The next morning Chief looked at the playset and the only way to make it bubble was to press a button on the top of it. There was no other way to make the sound effect. He said, ‘this place is haunted!’ and never slept there again.”



Herrera also shared a couple experiences she and Ames has experienced firsthand while in the chapel.



“RP3 Ames and I went into the chapel one day to change out the linen and make sure it was ready to go,” said Herrera. “We’re in the chapel and look up and see that the attic light is on. I turn to Ames and ask him if we had anyone come in or if he went up in the attic. He didn’t know what I was talking about. We figured it would be a breaker or whatever since it is an old chapel. I came in on a Monday and Ames had duty that Sunday. I came in early and was driving past and saw the one door was open so I go to make sure everything was alright. We have a stained glass window that is up against the new chapel. It was lit up, but it was still dark out. I peak around but there’s no way sunlight could be shining through. Inside the new chapel there are panels to get to the window, but the screws were painted over and haven’t been touched in years. I said, ‘This is weird. The chapel’s definitely haunted!’”



Holliday shared his beliefs on the supernatural and said he was not sure what to make of the events, but noted they only happen in the historic spaces as opposed to the smaller chapel built more recently as an add-on.



“Supernatural just means above natural or outside the natural,” said Holliday. “I believe there is a spirit world, of course. I believe there are things going on behind the scenes we don’t really understand. As for peoples’ spirits lingering, I don’t think that. But I do know this: I felt a hand and it felt just as real as if somebody came up behind you. The significance of the pews, the significance of the stained glass of the altar; it was made by people at Ender’s Island. Maybe they’re no longer with us. There are historical things in that chapel that come with meaning. Every one of those pews is a memorial pew.”



While the jury is still out on whether the Chapel on the Thames is host to visitors of the spectral variety, the chapel is absolutely home to ghosts of the metaphorical variety. Every inch of it, from the stained glass windows to the altar, is filled with history of the submarine force and washed with the memories of those who served in it or worshiped alongside those who did. From the 1940s up to now, pride, faith and also history all run deep in the Chapel on the Thames.



The Chapel on the Thames holds Roman Catholic Masses on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Protestant services are held in Building 84 in Room 104. Traditional Protestant services are held on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. and the OverSEAers Bible Study is held Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. The Chaplain office can be reached by calling 860-694-3232.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2020 Date Posted: 12.27.2020 Story ID: 385827 Location: GROTON, CT, US by PO2 Tristan Lotz