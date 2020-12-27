167th Airlift Wing service member dies in mutual aid response call

A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg was fatally injured Dec. 27, 2020, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department.



The name of the service member is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of the next of kin.



Additional details will be provided as more information becomes available.

