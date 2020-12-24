AFRL Signs First Non-domestic CRADA With SankhyaSutra Labs in India

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A Cooperative Research and Development Agreement has been signed between the Air Force Research Laboratory and SankhyaSutra Labs (SSL) located in Bangalore, India.



Under this agreement, headed by Senior Electronics Engineer Dr. Jeffery Allen, AFRL’s Munitions Directorate at Eglin AFB will contribute its expertise in Multiphysics Computational modeling and work with SSL to validate and help extend their existing unique capabilities in multiscale modeling to other domains not currently available to either party today.



“This is the first of its kind,” said Allen Geohagan, USAF Technology Transfer Specialist. “We have not done a CRADA like this before and as far as anyone can remember, this is the first Non-Domestic CRADA executed by the Munitions Directorate. The directorate has been doing other types of foreign agreements, but not CRADAs.”



This CRADA is an activity facilitated by US India Cooperative Agreements Desk Officer, Mr. Merrick Garb, in conjunction with the U.S.-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)’s Air Systems Joint Working Group. DTTI elevates their shared commitment to defense trade, promotes collaborative technology exchange, strengthens cooperative research, and enables co-production/co-development of defense systems for sustainment and modernization of our military forces. Growing the Air Force and Space Force’s engagement with talented Indian start-up companies is an important way to strengthen defense ties.



The 2016 designation of India as a Major Defense Partner, which is unique to India, institutionalizes the progress made to facilitate defense trade and technology sharing between the two countries, and emulates trade levels of close allies and partners of the United States.



The Munitions Directorate’s participation in this CRADA will help the Air Force greatly improve the capability to rapidly develop, test, and deploy a variety of systems and platforms such as fluid dynamics for airframes and electromagnetic/electrodynamics of imaging systems and antenna arrays, reducing costs and ultimately providing better solutions that meet warfighter needs.



SSL harbors extensive experience in highly efficient algorithms and high-performance code optimization that opens the possibilities for highly accurate, direct numerical simulation of multi-physics problems, such as large scale-low computational cost fluid dynamic and electromagnetic problems as described above.



The directorate will be able to provide subject matter expertise in multiphysics modeling and methods, as well as insight into various benchmark cases for demonstration and development of capability and evaluation experience. SSL envisions these contributions in combination with its own previously developed tools and technical expertise, will lead to new capabilities, inform system maturation, and transition the technology.



SSL’s ability to gain technical insight into benchmark cases and various types of use cases will ensure a sound approach for current tool extension and for successful development of future technologies. The Munitions Directorate’s ability to provide input will speed development, validation, and ultimately increase speed to capability implementation.



The Air Force Technology Transfer Program was created to link technology, the Air Force mission, and the marketplace by ensuring that Air Force science and engineering activities are transferred or intentionally shared with state and local governments, academia and industry to maximize return on taxpayer investment in federal laboratories.



For additional information about Technology Transfer or how to partner with the Air Force, please contact the Air Force Technology Transfer Program Office at 937-405-8192, af.techtransfer@us.af.mil, or visit our webpage at https://www.aft3.af.mil/.

