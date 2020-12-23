Last of 6 new simulations buildings under construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on a new simulations building is shown Dec. 10, 2020, in the 200 block of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on a new simulations building is shown Dec. 10, 2020, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The construction of this facility is by Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill. This is the same contractor that has nearly completed five other buildings that began construction in 2019. Once all six new buildings are completed, the simulations training capabilities at Fort McCoy will be more centralized and offer more capability. The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The construction project is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., has construction underway for a sixth new simulations training building in the 200 block at Fort McCoy.



The same contractor has nearly completed five other buildings that began construction more than a year ago.



“The sixth building foundation and floor is poured and the block laying for walls has begun,” said Construction Inspector Zach Skrede with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. “The current completion date for this sixth building is set for Sept. 14, 2021.”



When completed, all of the new simulation buildings will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security (DPTMS). The new simulation buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.



“We are continuing seeing the first five buildings have interior work finished,” Weisbrod said. “Once flooring and furniture placement is completed in the first five buildings, we will start relocating some of simulators and simulations equipment to the facilities.”



Simulators and trainers in use at Fort McCoy include: the Home Station Instrumentation Training System; Virtual Battle Space Simulation; Call-For-Fire Trainer; Individual and Collective Engagement Skills Trainers; Virtual Clearance Training Suite; HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) Egress Assistance Trainer; Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected Vehicle Common Driver Trainer; and more, Weisbrod said.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.



The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”