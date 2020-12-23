Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization. Photo from left to right: Cmdr. Jaime Vega, Naval Air Station Lemoore's public health emergency officer received the COVID-19 vaccine from hospital corpsman 3rd class Gilberto Arechigaguzman. (U.S. Navy Photo by Elaine Heirigs, NHC/NMRTC Lemoore public affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

LEMOORE, Calif. – Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization (EAU) last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Monday, Dec. 21.



The vaccine will be administered to eligible personnel starting Tuesday, Dec. 22. This shipment is part of the DoD allotment of vaccine and is separate from vaccine being shipped directly to State of California authorities.



“NHCL is coordinating with installation leadership to vaccinate personnel according to the DoD’s prioritization schema,” said Capt. David Breier, NHCL commanding officer. “Those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have volunteered to receive it and are frontline health care workers, first responders, emergency management workers, security forces and deploying personnel who are helping to protect our community and safeguard our great nation.”



According to Cmdr. Jaime Vega, Naval Air Station Lemoore’s public health emergency officer, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is given in a two-dose series separated by 28 days.



“Vaccines from different manufacturers are not interchangeable so it’s important keep your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in a safe place to remind you of which kind of shot you were given,” Vega said. “It’s also a good idea to take a photo of your record and then input a reminder into your phone or home calendar as a prompt for your second dose.”



The COVID-19 vaccine was made available after the manufacturer, demonstrated the vaccine is safe and effective in large, phase 3 clinical trials, a requirement for receiving the FDA’s approval for an EUA. According to the CDC website, in phase 3 of vaccine trials, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for effectiveness and safety. Before the FDA grants approval, it reviews the data submitted by the manufacturer for all clinical trial phases.



Until the vaccine is more widely available, NHCL encourages everyone to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation measures including wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands often.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore along with Naval Health Clinic Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, Calif. and NAS Fallon, Nev. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, Calif. For more information about the command please visit https://lemoore.tricare.mil/.