The 1487th Transportation Company transferred authority of command to the 720th Transportation Company in mid-December. The 1487th TC ran over 700 missions throughout Kuwait throughout the year of 2020. CPT Peter Witt, commander of the 1487th welcomes CPT Jerome Bustamante and the 720th TC to Kuwait, and wishes them the best of luck. LTC Swedlow and CSM Gross of the 142d CSSB attended the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 19:46
|Story ID:
|385774
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1487th TOA Ceremony, by SGT Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS
