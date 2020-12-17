Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1487th TOA Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Thomas Moeger | CPT Bustamante and SFC Steely unravel the 720th guidon signifying the start of their...... read more read more

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.17.2020

    Story by Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    1487th Transportation Company

    The 1487th Transportation Company transferred authority of command to the 720th Transportation Company in mid-December. The 1487th TC ran over 700 missions throughout Kuwait throughout the year of 2020. CPT Peter Witt, commander of the 1487th welcomes CPT Jerome Bustamante and the 720th TC to Kuwait, and wishes them the best of luck. LTC Swedlow and CSM Gross of the 142d CSSB attended the ceremony.

