Command sergeant major promotes to chief warrant officer

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Warrant Officer Charles Hooper III was promoted from his rank of command sergeant major in a virtual pinning ceremony Dec. 18, a recent practice that adheres to social distancing guidelines.



Hooper joined the Alaska National Guard in May 1994 and, throughout his career, led with a positive and principled influence as he advanced to the top tier of the enlisted rank structure. Col. James Palembas, an “audience member” in the online ceremony, enthusiastically vouched for Hooper’s character.



“I think he will be a very powerful warrant officer,” said Palembas, “not just from a technical viewpoint, but also because of who he is. I’ve never known him to run away from responsibility.”



Alaska Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Gregory Beach had words to share as well on Hooper’s behalf.



“I am very inspired by you,” said Beach. “I’ve come to know and respect your insight and leadership.”



Hooper himself said he is happy to finally claim the rank he had been working so hard for. He described the whole process as a trail of determination and patience.



“I’ve been working on this for about a year and a half,” said Hooper. “There were times that were painstaking and slow, but I knew that this was the next step in my career.”



As newly pinned warrant officer, Hooper said he is looking forward to mentoring enlisted service members in a new capacity.



“I truly enjoy working with the enlisted,” said Hooper. “I’m going to continue being involved in the careers of those I lead, and I plan on fully utilizing my new responsibilities to keep serving in the Guard.”

