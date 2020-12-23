Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC CHARLESTON, S.C. – Naval Health Clinic Charleston (NHCC) received the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 22, and will begin staff vaccinations in line with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) phased approach starting Dec. 23.

    NHCC is a part of DoD Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to receive the vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization and cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use with individuals 16 years-old and older.

    According to the DoD, the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will be implemented in a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

    The vaccine is being offered on a voluntary basis, and healthcare staff are highly encouraged to receive the vaccine. The DoD initially expects a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, with a rolling delivery schedule to MTFs and other health care facilities.

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston provides total force health protection through primary and specialty healthcare in support of comprehensive military readiness. Led by Capt. Kevin T. Prince, the command delivers safe, quality care and wellness services to Joint Base Charleston.

    MEDIA ADVISORY: Media products of the receipt of the vaccine on Dec. 23 can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

