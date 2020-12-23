NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC CHARLESTON, S.C. – Naval Health Clinic Charleston (NHCC) received the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 22, and will begin staff vaccinations in line with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) phased approach starting Dec. 23.



NHCC is a part of DoD Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to receive the vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization and cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use with individuals 16 years-old and older.



According to the DoD, the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will be implemented in a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.



The vaccine is being offered on a voluntary basis, and healthcare staff are highly encouraged to receive the vaccine. The DoD initially expects a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, with a rolling delivery schedule to MTFs and other health care facilities.



Naval Health Clinic Charleston provides total force health protection through primary and specialty healthcare in support of comprehensive military readiness. Led by Capt. Kevin T. Prince, the command delivers safe, quality care and wellness services to Joint Base Charleston.



MEDIA ADVISORY: Media products of the receipt of the vaccine on Dec. 23 can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:59 Story ID: 385760 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Health Clinic Charleston Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.