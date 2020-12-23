USS John C. Stennis Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Sailors assigned to the medical department of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), received the first round of shots of the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Dec. 23.

More than 20 John C. Stennis Sailors were among the first from the ship to receive the vaccine following the Navy’s issuing of COVID-19 vaccine guidance under NAVADMIN 327/20, Dec. 16.



“With the [John C.] Stennis medical team volunteering to receive these vaccines, the ship is improving our ability to maintain an environment that is safer for the crew and our shipyard partners,” said Capt. Randy Peck, USS John C. Stennis commanding officer. “Additionally, it also allows us to continue our critical mission in setting the conditions for delivering the ship from the Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) period, on time and on budget.”



Hospitalman Jamesetta Karnwie, the assistant medical administration officer aboard John C. Stennis, from Roanoke, Va., was one of the Sailors who received the COVID-19 vaccine shot.



“It is important for Sailors to get this vaccine because it is our duty to be the example to the country we love and serve,” said Karnwie. “The shot was not a big deal at all and the whole process went seamlessly”.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Autumn Riddell, the ship’s nurse aboard John C. Stennis, medical department Sailors received the vaccine because their exposure to COVID-19 is likely greater than that of other Sailors in the typical work environment.



“The Stennis medical team understands the benefit of the vaccine and how it can help so many people,” said Riddell. “That is why this evolution was so important for our medical team, because we are the first line of defense to combat COVID-19.”



The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine follows protocols established by prior influenza vaccine seasons. The administration of the vaccine is coordinated by Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) and all supported Navy units, including Stennis, to ensure operational readiness is maintained and the vaccine is administered when available.



