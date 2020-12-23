Knollenberg selected as Rock Island’s Supervisor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Col. Steve Sattinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District Commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Steve Sattinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District Commander, presents Camie Knollenberg, St. Paul District plan formulation branch chief, with the Supervisor of the Year award, in Rock Island, Illinois, Aug. 5. see less | View Image Page

Col. Steve Sattinger and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District team have recognized Camie Knollenberg as their supervisor of the year. Knollenberg is the chief of the plan formulation branch in Regional Planning and Environmental Division, North, or RPED-N. She leads a team of planners that solve water resources problems for the nation, and they serve the St. Paul, Rock Island and St. Louis districts.



“This is very big deal, because it not only validates what we already respect and admire about Camie – she's progressive, a team builder, an engaged leader and a trusted colleague – it also underscores the effectiveness of our RPED-N model," said Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander. "The model is only successful because of the personal investment and perseverance of leaders like her. Being integrated in a supported district to the degree that she was recognized as one of ‘Rock Island District’s own’ and among Rock Island’s best is an indicator of excellence,”



Knollenberg said, “I love how we serve the public. Our diverse mission gives us so many ways to help our citizens. The people that I work with are top notch. In the course of my career, I have met some of my best friends. My team is amazing as well. I am grateful to have had such a fulfilling career.”



Knollenberg has worked for the Corps for 28 years. She started as a student intern in the geotechnical branch in Rock Island District while being a student at Augustana College. After grad school, she returned to Rock Island District and began her career as a geologist in the geotechnical branch. Knollenberg moved to Rock Island District project management branch in 2001 and then to planning division in 2004. Knollenberg was a regional technical specialist in planning for a few years then she became a planning section chief in 2009 and branch chief in 2012.



Knollenberg currently lives in Northwestern Illinois but she is originally from the small town of LeClaire, Iowa. Knollenberg got her undergraduate degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, and her masters degree from Indiana University. Her area of study was geology with a concentration in soils.



In her free time, Knollenberg volunteers as an assistant zookeeper at the local zoo. Prior to the pandemic, she also volunteered as a naturalist at the zoo, teaching guests about pollinators. At home, Knollenberg likes to garden, raise Monarch butterflies, read historical fiction and do crossword puzzles. She also enjoys planning and taking vacations with her husband. Knollenberg said, “I feel that my biggest strength is my work ethic. I am usually not the smartest person in the room, but I do try my best and work hard. I think that makes a difference.”



Terry Birkenstock, RPED-N chief, said, "Camie is well-deserving of this award. She has always been a role model for how we are 'taking care of people.’ I'm happy that the Rock Island commander was willing to recognize one of our staff working regionally at a sister district – that means a lot.”