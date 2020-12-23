Submarine Combat Control System Virtual Twin (vTwin) achieves major milestones with live-fire demonstration, deployment of machine learning application

NEWPORT, R.I. — Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, under the direction of the Program Executive Office, Submarines’ (PEO SUB) Submarine Combat and Weapons Control Program Office (PMS 425), is showing what is possible when you combine speed with technical rigor.



In less than one year, Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department created and fielded a virtualized AN/BYG-1 submarine combat control system (CCS) that provides equivalent CCS functionality in one-fourth the hardware footprint of the organic CCS. The program recently had significant achievements with its first live-fire demonstration and deployment of a new machine learning application.



“While the team still has a lot of work to do, the successes are the culmination of an outstanding collaboration among multiple programs, fleet, industry and warfare center teams,” Rear Adm. David Goggins, Program Executive Officer for PEO SUB said. “This is a prime example of the TEAM SUB ability to deliver critical capability on a short timeline from concept to execution!”



The U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force has traditionally paced the enterprise in the rapid development and fielding of capabilities to the warfighter. It has done this through the Technology Insertion/Advanced Processor Build (TI/APB) Rapid Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Insertion (RCI) process for both modernization and new construction.



Currently, the undersea warfare community is in the process of determining how best to incorporate advances in cloud computing to define the next generation of the Submarine Warfare Federated Tactical System (SWFTS) that not only optimizes the delivery of capability, but also enables cyber resiliency.



The AN/BYG-1 Virtual Twin (vTwin) is a low-cost, early enabler in the architecture thrust of this endeavor that supports cyber resilience and the ability to accelerate development and delivery of new capability to the warfighter.



The vTwin was installed successfully in June on a Hawaii-based Block III Virginia-class submarine and taken to sea. On 23 September, the vTwin was utilized in the successful presetting and launch of two exercise torpedoes, setting the stage for another follow-on, live-fire of another payload at the end of September.



The vTwin also successfully uploaded and executed a machine learning/artificial intelligence application, demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy a new capability, reflecting the enterprise goal of Compile to Combat in 24 Hours (C2C24).



The AN/BYG-1 vTwin further advances the notion of hardware independence by transforming the entire combat system using state-of-the-practice technologies and processing techniques. It also utilizes lessons learned from the at-sea demonstrations that will inform the larger submarine combat system digital transformation.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

