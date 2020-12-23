87th MDG prepares for future COVID-19 vaccine distribution

In preparation for the Department of Defense distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the 87th Medical Group established a Point of Dispensing at the McGuire Fitness Center.



Although Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has not yet received a shipment of the vaccine, upon its arrival and in accordance with the DOD vaccination plan, the 87th MDG will prioritize those providing direct medical care, emergency services and safety personnel first, before other members of the DOD population.



“The 87th Medical Group will be issuing vaccinations as quickly as they come in and we will be scheduling large chalks of personnel for vaccinations on short notice,” said Col. Charles Hughes, 87th MDG commander. “Whether or not you are vaccinated is your choice. We encourage you to seek facts on COVID-19 vaccination risks and benefits from reliable sources, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.”



Members who work in intensive care, emergency care and first responders will receive the vaccine first, followed by inpatient and outpatient care workers, and healthcare support personnel.



“After being vaccinated, you are not considered fully immune to the virus,” said Captain Alexander Godwin, Point of Dispensing operations manager. “You will need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing your hands and wearing your mask.”



The 87th MDG will prepare Airmen seeking to get the COVID-19 vaccine by educating them about their decision and providing them with credible sources for them to do their own research.



“I am satisfied the vaccine is safe and highly effective, and I will personally be rolling up my sleeve at first opportunity to protect my family, my co-workers and my community,” Hughes said.



For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, check out www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

