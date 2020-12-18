Sergeants from BJACH accept charge to lead at NCO Induction

By Jean Clavette Graves

BJACH Public Affairs Officer

FORT POLK, La. — Eleven newly promoted sergeants from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital joined the ranks of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during an induction ceremony at the Bayou Theater on Dec. 18. The ceremonial event is a rite of passage for enlisted Soldiers as they take their place as leaders in their organization.

Sgt. 1st Class Harrold Phillips, emergency department NCO-in-charge, coordinated the event for BJACH. He said the ceremony was a formal way to welcome the new NCOs and to build esprit-de-corps.

“I never participated in an induction ceremony when I was promoted to sergeant,” he said. “I knew this was important, I saw the need and reached out through my NCO support chain to make this event a reality for these young sergeants.”

Phillips said the ceremony is critical because it illustrates that NCOs are part of a team and from a long lineage of professional military leaders.

BJACH Command Sergeant Major Alexander Poutou, said the formality of welcoming new leaders into the corps is important from a traditional standpoint that illustrates the duties that comes with each promotion.

“These NCOs need to understand their responsibilities,” he explained. “Their ruck sack gets bigger and bigger and the weight on their shoulders will grow as they put these chevrons on their chest.” Poutou said, “They will go forward to take care of America’s sons and daughters, our families, themselves and our officers.”

Guest speaker, retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, former senior advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that to be an effective leader and to gain the respect of the men and women that follow, each new NCO will need to lead through their example.

“What they do physically, what they do technically and tactically to show their Soldiers what right looks like will send a more powerful message than anything that comes out of their mouths,” Troxell explained.

He said NCOs need to be there alongside their Soldiers, it’s He said the best way to build a strong and unified team is through shared hardships.

“As a noncommissioned officer, we are team builders,” Troxell explained. “We must build cohesive teams that can handle the rigors of combat or intense training and everyday life serving in the military.”

During the ceremony three candles were lit representing values that NCOs uphold. A red candle symbolizes courage and strength, white for purity and commitment, and blue for valor and pride.

After the candles were lit, Soldiers and NCOs in the audience recited the Soldier’s Request. “Treat me with respect; talk to me often; train me,” were pleas from Soldiers to their NCOs during the oration. With each request the NCOs promised to lead, train and respect their Soldiers.

Before each NCO passed through an archway and was officially welcomed into the NCO Corps by the BJACH Command Sergeant Major, their sponsor stood up and introduced them.

1st Sergeant James Buchanan, U.S. Army Medical Activity, sponsored the majority of the inductees.

Buchanan said, “Seeing so many of my Soldiers inducted in to the NCO Corps today is a positive look to the future.”

He said the inductees would replace him, the sergeant major and the majority of the senior NCOs in attendance.

“To see how they’ve grown as Soldiers into NCOs and what they will bring to the NCO Corps, I am excited for them. They have their whole futures ahead of them and they control their own destiny,” said Buchanan.

“I know how capable they are, I know the positive impact they will have on the future of the Army,” he said reflecting on his own transition. “We are handing the Army over to a very capable group of young people.”

The transition from Soldier to NCO is a big step in the career of enlisted Soldiers. Sgt. Mercedes Magbee said, “Adjusting to the new dynamic will be a challenge.” She said she works with a variety of Soldiers from other units at the Fontaine Troop Medical Clinic and they are a close-knit team.

“I think adjusting to delegating the tasks that I would normally do and creating trust with my Soldiers will be challenging because I want to do it the right way,” Magbee said.

Sgt. Raina Fillion said taking care of Soldiers, on and off the job is the most important part of being an NCO.

“People are the number one priority of the Army,” she said. “To me, guiding my Soldiers to reach their personal and professional goals is what being an NCO is all about.”

The inductees agreed the ceremony was an important rite of passage in light of Army modernization to a new operational environment.

Sgt. Ana Gomez said, “We have to be knowledgeable about changes, priorities and initiatives.”

She said, “The Army is always evolving and we need to evolve with it; we need to prepare Soldiers by teaching them our history and preparing them for the future.”



Editor’s note: To learn more about the NCO Induction Ceremony, the Soldier’s request and the NCO response read TC 7-22.7, The Noncommissioned Officer Guide, B1-8. https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN20340_TC%207-22x7%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf

