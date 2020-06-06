Military Excellence During The Pandemic: Jackson Top Graduate at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- Seaman Recruit Drew Jackson, Division 192, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award on June 6.

Jackson, from Florence, Kentucky, said he joined the Navy to pursue a career in the SEAL teams.

“I want to defend my country from those who mean to do harm to the people I love,” Jackson said.

Jackson, 21, is a 2017 graduate of Larry A. Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky, where he played baseball and football. He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, while pursuing a degree in biology. Jackson is a certified heavy equipment operator.

Jackson is assigned the rate of Electronics Technician.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed him at the pinnacle of today's newest Sailors. Jackson is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Jackson said he was honored to win the MEA.

“It means just constantly living by the Navy’s standard, day in, day out, and not faltering from the mission,” Jackson said. “Honestly, it’s just a small accomplishment in the grand scheme of what I need to do to be competent at my profession in the Navy. So, yes, I’m proud of myself, but there is more work to be done.”

Jackson credited his Recruit Division Commanders, Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Brandon Bonin, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Brian Nieder, and Personnel Specialist Eric Serrano for their leadership and guidance.

“I remember when Senior Chief Bonin picked up myself and a few others out of initial two-week quarantine,” Jackson said. “Senior said, ‘I’m going to turn you all into stone-cold killers, ready to go to war.’ He demanded execution and attention to detail, which turned me into a better man and a trained Sailor ready to serve my country to the fullest extent.”

Jackson said the toughest part of boot camp was finding his voice as a leader.

“Honestly, I think it was getting the recruits to listen to myself and other leadership roles among the group,” Jackson said. “At first, they didn’t take too kindly to having to listen to a bunch of guys that are the same rank, and it caused some hostility among our shipmates. The way I worked through it was, instead of yelling at them and getting the cold shoulder and a nasty look, I decided to talk to them as equals, man-to-man, and resolve the issue at the source. They would honestly show me respect for that and there was usually no further issue. It taught me the lesson that no matter your rank or position, that it doesn’t give you any right to treat people less than yourself because that’s not what a good leader does. He instead lifts those below him to his level or higher for the greater cause of the mission.”

After graduation, Jackson will attend basic electronics followed by Electronics Technician “A” School at Great Lakes. Electronics Technicians maintain and repair electronics equipment such as radar, communication, and navigation equipment.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.

