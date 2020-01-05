Alvarado Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- Seaman Recruit Coral Irizarry Alvarado, Division 170, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award on May 1.

Alvarado, from Añasco, Puerto Rico, said she enlisted in the Navy to build a better version of herself.

“I joined the Navy because I want to be in an environment that creates a challenge for me every day,” Alvarado said. “This challenge requires me to give 100 percent, mind and body, in order to achieve everything that I want, constantly improving my skills, knowledge, and whole being, while earning the benefits and pay the Navy provides.”

Alvarado, 25, is a 2017 graduate of the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial microbiology. She was employed as a microbiologist for a medical technology company, conducting scientific research using Type II collagen to create nanofiber scaffolds to repair peripheral nerve injuries.

A graduate of Escuela Superior Luis Munoz Marin in Añasco, Puerto Rico, Alvarado placed in the top 16 of the 2018 Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant. She is also a certified advanced open water diver.

Alvarado is assigned the rate of Naval Aircrewman.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed her at the pinnacle of today's newest Sailors. Alvarado is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Alvarado said winning the MEA provides additional motivation to maintain the highest standards as she pursues her career goal of becoming a pilot.

“Winning the MEA means that I accomplished more than I expected,” she said. “I arrived with the mindset of being the best in my division, but I did not know I could be the best in the whole training group. I feel proud because even though English is not my first language, I was able to earn this award.”

A strong support system back home kept her inspired and focused.

“My biggest motivation during boot camp was my family – my mother, Emilia Alvarado; my nephew, Xavier Martinez; my father, Jose Irizarry; and my boyfriend, Hector Colon. The idea of a future with a husband and kids fuels my hunger for success in life. My desire to be the best version of myself, in order to give them the best example to follow, is my greatest motivator. Knowing there is always a way to improve myself is also a significant motivator for me.”

Alvarado said overcoming a language barrier was her toughest challenge during boot camp.

“English is my second language,” she said. “I have lived in Puerto Rico my entire life, speaking Spanish. Two months ago, that changed. Now I speak English every day. My English is not the best, yet, but I have greatly improved by practicing without fear and I feel more comfortable when I speak. I will have excellent English-speaking skills soon because practice makes perfect.”

After graduation, Alvarado will attend Naval Aircrew Candidate School and “A” School in Pensacola, Florida. Naval Aircrewmen are members of a fixed wing integrated tactical aircrew aboard maritime patrol and reconnaissance, and command and control aircraft.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:52 Story ID: 385706 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alvarado Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Alan Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.