Two Year Birch Street Improvement Project to get underway in January

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers | A two mile road network that includes Birch Street and this popular intersection near the exchange and commissary complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is scheduled to be repaired, repaved and widened to improve traffic flow and safety in this area. The $17.5M project will take two years to complete and is scheduled to start in early January, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Christian H. Ayers)

Over the next two years, one of the most popular thoroughfares on Camp Lejeune will receive a much-needed overhaul. Starting in January, the two mile stretch of road beginning at Duncan Street, heading northwest on Birch Street past the exchange and Wallace Creek Fitness Center, and ending several hundred feet beyond the Cross Street/McHugh Blvd intersection will be repaved, widened and augmented with a new service road, an additional traffic light, and pedestrian crossings.



The project will also add a jogging trail along Duncan Street connecting the jogging trail network between Birch St. and Sneads Ferry Rd and all traffic signals will receive push button signalized crosswalks as well.

Awarded to Military & Federal Construction Company based locally in Jacksonville, the $17.5M project is scheduled be completed in 2022 and will greatly improve roadways, traffic flow, and safety for both drivers and pedestrians.



Phase I starts in January at Duncan Street and progresses over the next few months toward Birch Street where several major improvements/developments will take place. The scope includes the widening and striping of Duncan Street, pavement repair along with traffic flow improvements through the warehouse area, safer pedestrian and traffic movements near the exchange area, drainage improvements, and additional capacity at existing intersections along Birch Street.



Most of the road improvements in the highly trafficked areas around the exchange complex will take place during nights and weekends to lessen the impact on daytime commuters. When complete, base residents will see a new service road constructed behind the Taco Bell, with right-in-right-out lanes onto and off Holcomb Blvd., creating safer turning movements and pedestrian crossings where it intersects Birch at a new signalized intersection, aligning with the western entrance to the exchange.



“People need to understand this is going to impact the normal traffic patterns they’re used to in a major way,” said Emily Sylvester, Director, Installation Development Division for the base. “But the long term benefits will far outweigh the short term inconvenience and delays commuters will experience. While our goal is to make this as seamless as possible, there are going to be certain times during this project when everyone’s patience is going to get tested.”



The first phase of roadwork along Duncan Street will start January 4.