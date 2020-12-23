St. Paul District teammates step up for hurricane response

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers command sergeant...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers command sergeant major, meets with members of the St. Paul District temporary housing team during a visit to Louisiana, Sept 16. see less | View Image Page

August 27, 2020, is a date that won’t soon be forgotten in southwestern Louisiana, being the date that Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana.



Hurricane Laura marked the twelfth named storm of the record breaking 30 named storms during the 2020 hurricane season. FEMA led the federal response with the Corps fulfilling mission requirements for infrastructure assessment, temporary emergency power and temporary housing while providing technical assistance in missions like debris removal.



While not directly impacting the St. Paul District, the deadly storm resulted in the deployment of more than 50 members of the district team and activation of the temporary housing planning and response team.



Memphis District leadership moved forward and stood up the emergency field office in southern Louisiana Aug. 28, to support the response efforts. At the end of September, Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diane Holland made a strategic move to rotate Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District Commander, into the mission commander position at the emergency field office.



“I'd like to thank the hundreds of Corps of Engineer employees who stepped up to volunteer in support of the people in southwest Louisiana through hurricanes Laura and Delta, leaving your family and your jobs behind and making a difference for people who are suffering,” said Jansen.



According to the National Weather Service, Laura was the strongest hurricane to strike Southwest Louisiana since records began in 1851.