Courtesy translation: Hessen Adaptation of the Corona Regulation

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 22 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Adaptation of the Corona Regulation



The Ministry of Economic Affairs has published information on long-distance travel, flower shops, betting center and canteens/Kantine.



Air, train and long-distance bus travel



Trips that have been booked a long time ago on plane, train and long-distance buses remain permitted in Hessen even if they fall into the period of Corona-related curfews. This was announced today by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. However, the regulation only applies if it is absolutely necessary to go to or return home from the airport, train station or long-distance bus stations between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. In this case, being outside in public is permitted. Similarly, no fines are due if travelers do not reach their homes before the curfew begins due to unintentional delays. Passengers passing through are also allowed to stay at airports and train stations during the curfew hours.



Canteens/Kantine



Canteens/Kantine in establishments where they are necessary to ensure organizational processes (including occupational safety and health) may also offer food and beverages for consumption on site. This especially applies to canteens in hospitals, rehabilitation and day clinics as well as nursing homes for the elderly. However, it must be ensured that the distances between the tables will be at least 1.5 meters minimum distance away from each other if suitable separating devices are not available.



Flower shops and flower booths



It was also made clear that sales outlets for cut and potted flowers as well as for flower decorations and grave decorations may be opened to the public. This includes not only flower shops and flower booths (also at weekly markets), but also gardening stores and flower/tree nurseries, as far as permitted assortments predominate. Orthopedic technicians, orthopedic shoe technicians and dental technicians are also allowed to open.



Betting centers



The following applies to betting centers (“Wettannahmestellen”): These may only open for the issuing and receipt of tickets and bets. Staying inside or on the premises, for example, to watch the games and events to which the bets relate, is not permitted. The sale of food and beverages for consumption on site is also not permitted.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/anpassung-der-corona-verordnung-0