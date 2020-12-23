Courtesy translation: Measures to restrict social contacts in cemeteries

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measures to restrict social contacts in cemeteries

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 22 DEC 2020
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Measures to restrict social contacts in cemeteries

    Due to the still very dynamic development of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wiesbaden, department for green areas of the state capital Wiesbaden will reduce the number of mourners at funerals in Wiesbaden cemeteries and the Wiesbaden burial forest Terra Levis to a maximum of 25 people starting Monday, December 28.

    In order to comply with the applicable distance and hygiene regulations in the funeral halls, the maximum number of persons in Wiesbaden funeral halls was adapted to the respective local conditions in coordination with the administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden in May. This measure has proved its worth and will remain in place. By reducing the number of mourners to a maximum of 25 people, compliance with the distance and hygiene rules is easier to implement throughout the cemetery grounds, which has been very difficult, especially for large funerals with a large number of people.

    In addition, the cemetery administration offices at the South Cemetery and the North Cemetery as well as the funeral office will close for the public from Monday, 28 December, until further notice. Necessary services will be provided by telephone or e-mail at friedhofsverwaltung@wiesbaden.de. The administration office of the North Cemetery can be reached at (0611) 312916. The administration office of the South Cemetery can be reached at (0611) 312915 and the funeral office at (0611) 313246.

    Source:
    https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000395117.php

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 06:51
    Story ID: 385677
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
