Courtesy translation: Wiesbaden before the start of the Corona vaccinations

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 21 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Wiesbaden before the start of the Corona vaccinations



The state capital Wiesbaden is getting ready for the start of the voluntary Corona vaccinations. Shortly after Christmas, the people living in senior citizens’ and nursing homes are expected to be vaccinated.



"We are very pleased that the first doses of vaccine will soon be available in Wiesbaden. That is the key to a return to normality, which we would like to see, but there is still a long way to go. The task before us right now is enormous, but we are confident that we will master it," said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende as well as Mayor and Health Department Secretary Dr. Oliver Franz. As in all of Germany, vaccinations begin in Wiesbaden with mobile teams in the senior citizens’ and nursing homes. The vaccination center in the Rhein Main Congress Center (RMCC) will therefore remain closed.



Initially, not enough vaccine doses will be available for all Wiesbadeners. The state capital Wiesbaden can only work with the allocated vaccination doses and has no influence on the allocation itself. Vaccination will therefore be carried out gradually in prioritized groups in accordance with the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute and the Vaccination Ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Health. It is voluntary. Every citizen who wants to receive the Corona vaccination free of charge shall also be vaccinated. The classification of the prioritized population group is determined by the federal government. Citizens who fall into a priority group will be informed in a timely manner about the possibility and scheduling of the vaccination. Citizens are asked not to show up at the vaccination center without an appointment. Immobile people, such as in senior citizens’ and nursing homes, are reached via mobile vaccination teams. Those teams will go to the homes to carry out the vaccinations on site.



The Hessen police points out that currently criminals are taking advantage of the fear of the Corona virus in many ways. Citizens should be careful when false employees of public authorities or companies ring their doorbell. Vaccination teams don't just come by unannounced. The police advise:



- Do not let strangers into the apartment.



- Check their “Ausweis” (identity card) and, if necessary, contact their corresponding agency in case of doubt.



- Never hand over any valuables or money at the door.



- Act self-confident towards intrusive visitors, close the door, raise your voice and get your neighbors’ or other people’s attention, or dial the emergency number 110.



The health department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on public holidays and weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The staff of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine, also during the holidays, at (0800) 5554666 on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Further questions, concerns and information about the Corona virus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus. Interested parties can also watch a video tour of the vaccination center under "Impfung und Impfzentrum". The Federal Ministry of Health informs about Corona vaccinations under zusammengegencorona.de



Source:

https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000394968.php