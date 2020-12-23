NAVFAC Southwest Energy Team Wins 2020 Dept. of Energy Award

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Energy Team was selected Dec. 8 for the 2020 Federal Energy and Water Management Award by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP).



“I am pleased to announce that your team has been selected to receive a 2020 Federal Energy and Water Management Award by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP),” said Leslie Nicholls, DOE FEMP director in an email to the award winners. “This distinguished honor recognizes outstanding contributions in energy and water efficiency, resilience, and technology achievements; distributed energy; cyber security; and fleet management from within the federal government.



Doug Macurda, James McKechnie, Rea Estrella, Pamela Frank, and members of the NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Energy Team were recognized in the Contracting category for outstanding achievements related to the $12.8 million utility energy service contract award at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton to San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) in FY 2019.



“This Utilities Energy Service Contract (UESC) at MCB Camp Pendleton is significant in not just that it is saving energy via various base wide energy improvements, but now the base has the ability to communicate energy management data and meter data from facilities across the base back to one central hub,” said Doug Macurda, NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Energy Team project manager. “This project was able to install a fiber network to ensure a direct communication line that will allow data to be transferred more quickly and efficiently than ever before.”



SDG&E was awarded the contract to implement selected energy conservation measures (ECMs) and energy resilience measures. The contract upgraded facility-related control systems. Inefficient and aging lighting fixtures were replaced with LED-equipped fixtures. High efficiency boilers and efficient transformers were installed. A SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) system was installed at large substations and a water treatment facility. The work also included an upgraded and expanded automated meter infrastructure and meter reading capabilities with real time consumption data analysis of 3,000 electric, water and natural gas meters.



“Our close partnership with Marine Corps Installations West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has been key to successful execution and implementation of these types of non-traditional energy projects year after year,” said Andrew Baughman, NAVFAC Southwest Energy Programs director. “This is just one of many highlights of this partnership that demonstrates the continued commitment to reduce our energy footprint and increase the energy security posture at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, all in support of the overall Mission of the Marine Corps.”



Federal Energy and Water Management Awards recognize individuals, groups, and agencies for their outstanding contributions in the areas of energy and water efficiency, resilience, and technology achievements; distributed energy; cyber security; and fleet management at federal facilities.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

