Team Eglin ready for COVID-19 vaccine

As the Department of Defense commences COVID-19 vaccination distribution and delivery, the 96th Test Wing stands ready to implement safe immunization procedures when vaccines arrive here.



The DOD vaccination plan prioritizes health care and public safety personnel, starting with those at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.



“Team Eglin is prepared and has a plan in place for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th TW commander. “We are communicating with DOD daily on our readiness to begin vaccinations. I want Team Eglin to remain strong in our resolve against this virus and to continue to follow our protective measures as we add the vaccine to our fight against COVID-19.”



Currently, the vaccine offered under an Emergency Use Authorization, is voluntary until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides full and final approval.



“We encourage everyone to learn about the risks and benefits of vaccination. The benefits include protecting our healthcare and public safety professionals, as well as the health of their families. Furthermore, a successful, safe vaccination campaign will be an important step in lowering the public health risks associated with this pandemic,” said Col. Matthew Hanson, 96th Medical Group commander.



Those people who work in intensive care, emergency care, and are first responders will receive the vaccination first.



They will be followed by inpatient care workers, outpatient care workers, and healthcare support personnel.



In preparation for a vaccine roll out, the wing and medical group ran small exercises throughout November and December to evaluate their readiness to execute the COVD-19 vaccination plan. The base is also in the final phase of the annual influenza drive, which seeks to vaccinate all active-duty, healthcare workers and first responders on the installation. The Eglin healthcare worker and influenza vaccination programs rank among the best in the Air Force this year.



Finally, Eglin’s hospital facilities are already equipped with cold storage units to house both types of vaccine.



The Center of Disease Control and Prevention states the COVID-19 vaccine will be an important tool to end the pandemic. Additional information, including how the vaccine works and safety monitoring, can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.



Even as vaccinations begin, all Eglin personnel will still be required to wear appropriate face coverings and practice physical distancing where required until the COVID-19 pandemic diminishes, in accordance with CDC recommendations.

