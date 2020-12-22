Task Force Oceania Personnel Safe following Cyclone Yasa in Fiji

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Task Force Oceania personnel in Fiji are safe following Cyclone Yasa. The recently arrived U.S. Army civil affairs team had just completed mandatory quarantine requirements in the Pacific island country when the category 3 severe tropical cyclone made landfall.



Cyclone Yasa was a severe tropical storm with winds of up to 177 miles per hour. With two confirmed casualties and the destruction of hundreds of buildings, Fiji has declared a state of natural disaster.



The mission of Task Force Oceania is to work with host-nation governments and the U.S. State Department to support theater security, cooperation activities such as leader engagements, exercise, conferences, symposiums, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Fiji as they meet the challenges in the coming weeks and months.

