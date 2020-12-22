Fort McCoy personnel make third food donation to local food pantries

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy, Wis., personnel and Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy, Wis., personnel and Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Fort McCoy Garrison, are shown after they traveled to Neighbor-for-Neighbor Inc. in Tomah, Wis., on Dec. 21, 2020, for the third and final drop-off from the Fort McCoy Holiday Food Drive that started in October. The personnel also visited Couleecap Monroe County Food Pantry in Sparta, Wis., to deliver food. In total, Soldiers delivered more than 2,500 pounds of donations over the past two months. The food drive was just one way Fort McCoy is embracing opportunities to give back to the surrounding communities. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy leadership and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) Soldiers visited Couleecap Monroe County Food Pantry in Sparta, Wis., and Neighbor-for-Neighbor, Inc. in Tomah, Wis. on Dec. 21 for a third and final drop-off of food donations from the post.



The donations were part of the Fort McCoy Holiday Food Drive that started in October. In total, Soldiers delivered more than 2,500 pounds of donations collected over the two months since the drive started.



COVID-19 measures have limited volunteer opportunities in 2020, but the Fort McCoy Holiday Food Drive seemed like the ideal chance to give back during the pandemic, said Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss. Poss said he’s looking forward to increased volunteer opportunities for Soldiers and civilians from Fort McCoy in 2021.



“We encourage our Soldiers and civilians to volunteer and be active in our communities, but that obviously was restricted a bit in 2020,” Poss said. “I am hopeful we can be much more involved in the coming year.”



The pandemic has taken its toll on community programs as well, local food pantry personnel said. Couleecap is working with limited staff and Neighbor-for-Neighbor has a dire need for volunteers to unload and stock. If interested in volunteering to assist these organizations, they continue to ask for volunteers. Interested volunteers should call ahead for more information.



Maj. Eddie Woody, company commander for HHC, Fort McCoy Garrison, said the food drive was just one way Fort McCoy is embracing opportunities to give back to the surrounding communities.



“I’m very proud of this team’s efforts to pull together and help those in need,” he said.



Woody encouraged others to get involved. “Find different ways to connect and wherever you live, be engaged,” he said.



