NHC Corpus Christi receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo By Dale Davis | Lt. Javier Lopez Coronado and Hospitalman Francisco Velasco inspect a box of COVID-19 vaccine vials before placing them into a freezer at Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi. The clinic received its first shipment of the vaccine on Dec. 22 and is scheduled to begin administering the vaccine to first responders and frontline medical workers on Dec. 23. NHC Corpus Christi, following DOD guidance, will implement a standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering the COVID-19 vaccine through a phased approach to all Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, as well as all mission-essential Department of Defense civilian employees and other personnel performing mission essential functions, including healthcare, emergency services personnel, and critical support.

Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi received its first shipment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Dec. 22.



The vaccine, developed by the American pharmaceutical company Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, was approved last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under and Emergency use Authorization.



The vaccine is administered in two doses, with inoculations scheduled to begin for first responders and front line medical staff on Dec. 23.



“I am honored and excited that Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi will support Operation Warp Speed and the whole-of-nation effort to ensure that safe and effective medical products are provided rapidly to our beneficiaries,” said Capt. Eric Evans, NHC Corpus Christi commanding officer. “Our Sailors and staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for this critical mission, and I am proud to say we are ready to begin administering the vaccine, which will help to protect the health and safety of our DoD family.”



While there will be a finite supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the early stages of the program, DoD is administering the vaccine using a phased approach.



Vaccination distribution prioritization within DoD will be consistent with data-driven Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for national prioritization.



The DoD initially expects a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, and a rolling delivery schedule to military health care facilities.



Receiving the vaccine is voluntary, and NHC Corpus Christi is coordinating with installation leadership to vaccinate first responders, such as frontline medical workers, security forces and emergency service personnel.



All personnel who are vaccinated will still be required to follow established protocols, such as cloth face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illness.



“The end state is that we will be able to reduce the burden of COVID-19 disease in our local population and simultaneously mitigate risk to military operations,” Evans said.



Vaccines fight disease by producing an immune response within the body, which can sometimes mean flu-like symptoms, such as aches, headache and fever. This is normal and a sign that your body is creating antibodies to protect you from COVID-19.



Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely.



NHC Corpus Christi is dedicated to providing the latest information about the vaccines available as it is released so that DoD personnel and TRICARE beneficiaries can make informed decisions. For more information, visit https://corpuschristi.tricare.mil/ or follow us online at www.facebook.com/NHCCC.



