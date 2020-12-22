‘Remagen’ battalion holds unit training building cold-weather awareness, skills at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion participate in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion participate in training Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was foundational day training for the unit to focus on multiple subjects including cold-weather operations. The unit holds this unitwide training once a month to better prepare Soldiers for upcoming missions and for better overall skills. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion) see less | View Image Page

More than 50 Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 310th (1-310) Brigade Engineer Battalion held a foundational training day Dec. 9 at Fort McCoy focusing on cold-weather safety and skills and more.



The 1-310 “Remagens”, a sub-unit of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) at Fort McCoy, holds a foundation day every month, said Staff Sgt. James Dean, 1-310 battalion operations noncommissioned officer.



“For this training day, we focused on equal opportunity, the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program, diversity, and inclusion,” Dean said. “We also focused on cold-weather training and equipment familiarization.”



Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Bob Mctighe said foundational training days for his unit foster a “people first” environment built on trust and inclusion.



“Our foundational training days routinely include challenging physical training, counseling, team building events, and scenario-based, small-group discussions on current events pertaining to sexual assault, sexual harassment, racism, extremism, diversity, and equal opportunity.”



The December training was completed in round-robin format where Soldiers went to different stations to complete and learn tasks.



Subjects covered in the training included learning about the Army Extended Cold Weather Clothing System, cold-weather injury prevention and treatment, cold-weather risk management, planning considerations for over snow movement, snowshoeing, Arctic 10-person tent and stove drill, cold regions patrol base considerations, cold-weather vehicle maintenance and Humvee tire chain installation, weapons maintenance in cold weather, and individual camouflage in a snow-covered environment.



The day of training also included a ruck march where each Soldier stopped at stations and responded to equal opportunity/SHARP training scenarios.



“It was a full day of raising awareness on important SHARP and equal opportunity ideals as well as an excellent chance for our battalion Soldiers to further their skills for cold-weather operations,” Dean said



As a training unit with many experienced Soldiers who serve as observer-coach/trainers, Dean said they have to maintain high readiness within the unit to be at their best.



“These foundation days allow us to have everyone well trained with Warrior tasks and other skills,” Dean said. “And for every month’s foundation day we bring in different subjects and exercises to build those skills.”



As part of the 181st MFTB, 1-310 Soldiers and staff partner with Army Reserve and National Guard units to advise, assist, and train Army personnel throughout their complete Sustainable Readiness Model cycle to achieve collective training readiness in support of worldwide requirements, the 181 mission statement shows.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”