Naval Health Clinic Annapolis Rolls Up Sleeves to Deliver the Moderna Vaccine

U.S. Navy story by Lt. Sarah Ermoshkin, DC, USN



Annapolis, MD – December 22nd, 2020. Cmdr. Bridgette Ferguson, a Navy nurse and clinical manager for the Brigade Medical Clinic and the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Annapolis director for expeditionary medicine, volunteered to be the first person to receive the Moderna vaccine protecting against COVID-19.



“We’ve been rolling up our sleeves and getting to work every day since the first days of this pandemic,” she said. “I’m excited to literally be rolling up my sleeve for the coronavirus vaccine. Two of my family members had COVID and were in the ICU, and two other members of my family died from COVID. This is very important for me to be setting an example for my patients, staff, and family.”



Ferguson has been coordinating midshipmen care at the U.S. Naval Academy since the beginning of the pandemic. “Christmas came early this year,” she said. “It’s important to me as a health care provider to protect myself and my community against this virus.”



Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend and Naval Health Clinic Annapolis (NHCA) immediately starting planning logistics to get shots in arms as soon as possible. The vaccine is approved under an emergency use authorization and is voluntary.



“I am thrilled that the vaccine is coming here and that we are part of helping people get back to their normal lives,” stated Dr. Jitu Modi, director of health services for NHCA. “It’s so important that people feel safe to get the vaccine and understand the strenuous trials this vaccine goes through before being approved.”



Ferguson added, “We have performed more than 22,000 COVID tests since the pandemic started in March. This marks a turning point in our operations. We are looking forward to the day when people can get back to their normal lives because a majority of the population is vaccinated and protected.”



NHCA Commanding Officer, Capt. Walter Brafford, echoed this sentiment. “Providing this to our emergency medical service personnel, public safety employees, and healthcare providers as soon as possible is a top priority,” he said. “We understand that there is some uncertainty out there and we will continue to remind everyone what the vaccine is, how it works, how it’s been tested, and the benefits to being immunized.”



Since 1845, NHCA has been committed to exemplifying the best of Navy Medicine though innovation, quality care, technology, talent management, and leadership. NHCA provides health support in six locations across three states. At its core is the care and commissioning readiness of the more than 4,400 members of the Brigade of Midshipmen. NHCA providers contribute to athlete development on and off the field, and support the Academy as team physician for 33 varsity sports teams and 26 club sports.

