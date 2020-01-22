DCAS team meets for the first time

For the first time since its inception in 1998, the Defense Cash Accountability System (DCAS) team came together at the DFAS Headquarters in Indianapolis Jan. 14-16.



The team was able to take advantage of this training opportunity to share ideas and work processes to expand how they can utilize each other's skills and duties to improve efficiency. As the team has grown over the years, to include many contractors across the U.S. and DFAS employees located in Rome, Cleveland and Indianapolis, the dynamics, roles and logistics of the team have expanded.



Shay Peters, DCAS program manager, stated that over this three day period, the team held several discussions and training sessions including, but not limited to, Tools for Oracle Application Development (TOAD), Quality Center, Remedy Ticket Training, Functional Validation Testing and System Acceptance Testing. "The group exchanged ideas on improving testing practices by leveraging the Quality Center for test events and had focused discussions on using TOAD to support research, requirements gathering, gathering test data and validating test results," she said.



Peters explained the function of the DCAS system, "The DCAS system is an automated tool that yields increased processing efficiency and improved reporting/analysis of DoD cash transactions. It consolidates received payments and collections information from accounting and disbursing systems for use in cash reporting and reconciliation."



Peters said the current DCAS functionalities include U.S. Treasury reporting for Department of Navy (DoN), reconciling daily reported transactions for Defense Agencies (DAI) and DoN (Navy ERP, MCTFS, OnePay) and distribution of transactions to accounting systems on a daily basis for all customers. In its continued service to the customers, DCAS is supporting Army in Treasury Disbursed Organization (TDO) implementation of GFEBS SA in April 2020 and Air Force TDO implementation of DEAMS later this year.



Kevin McKnight, DCAS system accountant, stated the system could be used as a tracking system to determine whether a payment or collection has been received by DCAS and distributed to an accounting system for posting, he said.



According to Peters, they are further supporting the "One Team! One Mission!" rally cry of Enterprise Solutions and Standards, DCAS also plays a critical role in the Reduce Legacy Systems Strategic Initiative and has been identified as the target system for HQARS and DDARS. She added that in recent accomplishments, DCAS helped retire the Navy's Cash History On-Line Operator Search Engine Query system (October 2018), Navy Suspense Aging Monitoring System (May 2019), and the AIRS/WITS Module (June 2019) by subsuming their functionality and generating estimated savings for the customer of $180K. Each of these projects have led to efficiencies and standardization for systems by reducing same or similar functions performed in other systems.

