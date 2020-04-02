Did You Know: Space-A Travel

Did you know that servicemembers, retirees, 100 percent disabled veterans, and family members of servicemembers and retirees can fly using Space-A?



Space-A travel is a benefit afforded to those that have served our country and it is underutilized. This is a low to no cost travel option. First, we have to understand what Space-A is.



Space-A means "Space-Available" and it is available air transportation on government owned or controlled aircraft. The space-available refers to when mission and cargo loads allow seats, often made available to eligible passengers, according to the United States Air Force Air Mobility Command website. "With a little patience and flexibility, you can travel all over the world for almost nothing," the website states.



Patience being the keyword, there are some horror stories when talking about Space-A travel. Sometimes people are stuck in a Space-A terminal for several days or even weeks before they can catch a plane. The return trip could potentially be just as bad.



Keep in mind having a flexible schedule may make for a more enjoyable Space-A experience. Travelers may have to pay for a couple of nights in a hotel before their departure.



This article will attempt to curb some of those anxieties of signing up for Space-A travel. Let's look at some important factors when dealing with Space-A.



Signing Up



Signing up for Space-A can be as simple as sending an email to the nearest Space-A terminal. Each terminal will have their own email address for Space-A sign-up. If the terminal is a smaller terminal then it may require the traveler to sign up in person. Travelers will need to fill out an AMC Form 140 (Space Available Travel Request).



Remote sign-up allows passengers to sign-up for travel by emailing or faxing copies of the AMC Form 140 with desired country destinations and dependents their nearest terminal, according to the website. Mailing in forms is also permitted and the date and time of sign-up will when the Passenger Service Counter receives it.



Passengers can also use a self-sign-up program. This allows passengers to sign-up at the terminal without waiting in line. The website states that most locations now provide self-sign up counters with easy to follow instructions for registration.



If traveling OCONUS travelers need to ensure their border clearance documentation is up-to-date. If the traveler is unsure of specific requirements passenger service representatives are on hand to assist with any questions.



Just because a passenger signs up for Space-A travel doesn't mean they can just walk on to the flight. Each terminal maintains a Space-A register that is organized by priority category (listed below) and the date and time of registration travel. This register is updated daily and travelers can call the terminal to find where they stand on the register.



Important Note:

All travelers remain on the list for 60 days after registration, for the duration of their travel authorization, or until they are selected for travel.





Making the Flight



Travelers can find out if they are able to travel through the Roll Call process which is based on the date and time of sign-up and their category. The original date and time sign-up is documented and will stay with the traveler until they reach their destination.



Important Note:

Once travelers reach their destination can sign-up for Space-A again for their return trip. Don't wait until the last day of travel.

Travelers can mark themselves present for a flight up to 24 hours in advance.





Cost



According to the website traveling this way can be a cost saver. Travelers will be assessed a Federal Inspection Fee is they are traveling on a commercial mission arriving to the U.S. from Overseas. Another fee a traveler might incur is a Head Tax. This applies to passengers who arrive/depart the Customs Territories of the U.S. (CTUS).



If travelers are flying within in CONUS then they may have some administrative fees depending on which terminal they are flying out of. Some terminals, like Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas, doesn't charge a fee when flying within the U.S. The administration fee can vary from site to site but usually a very nominal charge.



Important Note:

If traveling is time restricted it may be beneficial to purchase a return flight on a domestic flight. This still saves the traveler money and ensures they arrive home at a desired date and time.





Baggage





Travelers can check up to two pieces of luggage at 70lbs. each per person. If traveling with dependents, travelers can pool their baggage as long as the total weight does not exceed the total allowance. Passengers are permitted carry-ons (small luggage, garment bags, backpacks, etc.) and a personal item, such as a cosmetic case, purse, briefcase, etc., for storage in the cabin area, according to the website. Smaller aircraft have more restrictions like 30lb. weight limit on baggage. Check with the terminal to get a full list of restrictions.



Important Note:

Travelers may not pay for excess baggage when flying Space-A. However, Official duty travelers are permitted to pay for excess baggage.

Pets are not allowed to fly Space-A unless they are service animals and the traveler has the proper documentation.





Food





The AMC website states that meals may be purchased at a nominal fee at most air terminals if the travelers are flying on military aircraft and meal services on AMC full planeload chartered flights is complimentary.



Important Note:

Some terminals may allow travelers to bring a small cooler of food on flights. Check with the terminal before packing meals.





Space-A can be a great way to travel if the traveler has time and flexibility. Call the nearest AMC terminal to determine the best way to travel. Please go to www.amc.af.mil to find out more information.







Space-A Categories:



The categories that determine your order of selection for Space A flights are:



Category 1: Emergency leave

Category 2: Environmental Morale Leave (EML)

Category 3: Ordinary leave

Category 4: Unaccompanied dependents on EML

Category 5: Permissive Temporary Duty and students

Category 6: Retirees

