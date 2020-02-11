McDuff receives first ever McKay award

During a virtual ceremony held Oct. 14 at the conclusion of the FY21 Supervisors Forum Cassandra McDuff, DFAS Mechanization of Contract Administration Service Accounts Payable director, was presented with the first ever Teresa A. McKay Proudly Serving America's Heroes award.



McDuff has served over 35 years in the federal service.



DFAS Director, Audrey Davis, said during the event that McDuff's efforts helped deliver several monumental and influential achievements that were aligned with the goals of the department and the President's Management Agenda. McDuff's accomplishments can be seen below:



-In the 90's, she was involved in implementing the Grassley Amendment;

-Demonstrated excellence in leadership, supporting the successful delivery of an analytical and innovative tool called Business Activity Monitoring (BAM) which has prevented $12.1 billion worth of improper payments since 2009;

-Played a key role in achieving an unprecedented first year unmodified audit opinion and five subsequent years for one of our large areas… if I named it then it might give the winner away, needless to say the efforts represent annual disbursements of $181 billion.

-Leveraged her financial management experience to drive technological advancement in the Department by creating proficiency in business transactions expanding e-Commerce, introducing new legislative changes and improving customer satisfaction.

-One of McDuff's most recent and noteworthy achievements has come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to infuse additional funds into the United States economy, the Department issued a DFARS Class Deviation to increase the financing rate for both corporate and small businesses. She displayed her powerful influence as she spent countless hours collaborating on the phone with critical DoD leaders, sharing the payment process and working through the logistics of the deviation. She then authored the invoicing instructions for these advance payments resulting in the infusion of $3 billion in additional financing payments to our vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Davis said, "Her actions have demonstrated leadership qualities in promoting a clear vision and strategy that achieves excellence and inspires others to achieve the impossible." She expanded on this by saying that, "She epitomizes the leadership qualities and dedication that Mrs. McKay served DFAS with."



Pamela Franceschi, DFAS Columbus director, said, "Being the first year of the award there were a host of very qualified nominees but Cassandra (McDuff) stood out due to her exemplary service." She noted that the DFAS Director said, "This award will be given to one person annually who consistently defines and achieves successful outcomes, pushed for positive change, helps manage the impacts of change, and supports the effort to create a culture of collaboration."



Franceschi expanded on this by saying, "Those words couldn't better define Cassandra and what she does for not only our site and agency but the Department as a whole.



Proudly Serving America's Heroes Award



The award highlights an individual at the GS14 and below level, supervisory or non-supervisory, who exemplifies the DFAS Core Values and who has a real and overwhelming impact on customer lives. This award will be given to one person annually who consistently defines and achieves successful outcomes, pushes for positive change, helps manage the impacts of change, and supports the effort to create a culture of collaboration. A plaque at DFAS Indianapolis will house the names of all recipients. Each winner will receive an individual trophy for display at his or her desk or home office.

