Three C’s of the virtual meeting

We are nearing the fifth month of working in a virtual environment. We have developed a battle rhythm, carved out our spaces, and excelled as an organization. But have we connected, created or coached?



My daily routine is pretty standard; edit stories, post stories to the DFAS Business Journal, update ePortal banner. Like everyone else, this isn't all I do. I have several meetings that I attend daily and weekly. These tend to fill up the rest of the time.



I have asked myself on several occasions, "Are we getting the most out of the meetings? Or are we just going along and listening?" If we're not, then how do we maximize that time and effort?



I recently read a PDF called "Navigating Through Chaos Best Practices and Tools: COVID-19" by NineQ. In the article, they cover a lot ranging from self-care to working remotely best practices. I found one section interesting, Inspired Virtual Meetings.



The section talks about the three C's for success and engagement during virtual meetings; Connect, Co-Create, Coach. This is based on the person leading the virtual meeting.



Connect:



I've always been a wallflower. I try and avoid anything that will put the focus on me. That's where I found comfort behind a camera. Being behind a camera ensures you're never going to be in the limelight but are still part of the conversation. However, this may not be productive, physically and mentally.



People need to connect and virtual meetings can be a perfect start point for people. The article states, "A major benefit of well-led virtual meeting gives everyone an opportunity to connect, to feel like a part of and to stay up to speed in a rapidly changing world." The article then presents tips on how to accomplish this.



In the world of virtual meetings, on time is late.

If your meeting is scheduled for 9:00 be there by 8:58. Having people pop in after a meeting has started is distracting and feels disrespectful.

Clarify the meeting's intentions in advance.

Time is precious and we all want to be in flow and focused.

Start the meeting with an upbeat check-in by having everyone share a quick personal or professional win.

Ask if there is anything your team members need from you.

Require video from everyone and teach your team how to frame and light themselves. It doesn't take much time and the benefits of a well-framed, well-lit face are dramatic. The goal is a connection, not perfection.

Note: Bandwidth restrictions may prevent you from doing this. I've done it on with four people before.

Dress for success. Wear clothes that make you feel present, focused and ready for work. Casual and comfortable is great. Ready for bed probably won't help you be your best.

Make sure there is nothing distracting happening behind you or use a virtual background (free on Zoom) and/or mute.

Don't multitask during a meeting. Close tabs and be present.

Note: I'm guilty of this. We all are busy but let's take time to be engaged.

We've got the connection part now it's time to focus on the creating aspect.



Co-Create:



Raise your hand if you are used to the command and control when leading people. Simply put the information and commands trickle down from leaders with the expectation that those underneath fully understand the concept. This method is widely used in the military.



However, there are some flaws to this supervising tactic; clarity around specific deliverables and timelines. Clarity is key to working in a remote environment so now is the time to practice clarity daily.



The article says, "Value the input of your team and co-create a better outcome." Obtaining input and accessing the skills of the team feeds back to the first C, connect. Sounds great but where do we start?



Supervisors and teams need to identify the desired goal or the desired goals of the organization. Once you've identified the goal then explore how to make it better and areas of challenges and how to overcome them, according to the article.



After identifying the target and establishing a result, have everyone take ownership of specific parts. As the lead in this endeavor ensure you repeat back what each person's role is along with delivery date and time.



Encourage employees to become experts at using project planning tools. This will help aid in your progress assessment and keeping the team aligned.



Now that we've started a creation, it's time to look at the last C, Coach.



Coach:



Coaching is important whether it's teaching your child how to hit the slider or curveball or how to ride a bike. There is an inherent trust related to coaching. The person being coach needs to feel the information they are receiving is valuable and accurate.



So how do we accomplish this and instill that trust in employees? According to the article, there are tips to achieve this.



Quick:

-Concise calls with clear intentions help your team members feel less anxious. Limit calls to 10 minutes.

-Team classes under 30 minutes.



Clear:

-After you have done your check-in, have each team member quickly give you a status report on their key projects.

-Ask what your team needs.



Consistent:

-Follow a flow that works well for you and your team

-Improve on it weekly.



Training:

-Make sure everyone on your team has the tools and training they need to win.

-If they need something, get it for them.



Schedule your next check-in:

-This is usually accomplished at the end of the meeting.



I have laid out the three C's to success and engagement during a virtual meeting. The Defense Collaboration Services is a great platform we can use to practice this. It does allow video feeds, but again bandwidth may be a determining factor if you use it or not. This service also gives you the ability to present slides, take notes, and various other options to ensure your meeting is a success and engagement is positive.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2020 13:09 Story ID: 385621 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three C’s of the virtual meeting, by Lewis Hilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.