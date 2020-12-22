309th Software Engineering Group earns prestigious 2020 DoD software award

Photo By Alex R. Lloyd | While maintain their six foot social distancing and with the aid of remote controlled...... read more read more Photo By Alex R. Lloyd | While maintain their six foot social distancing and with the aid of remote controlled machines, members of 309th Software Engineering Group “launch pad” discuss ways they can collaboratively develop organic software solutions Nov. 5, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The group has a positive and direct impact across multiple essential platforms such as the A-10, F-16, F-22, F-35, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, Space Systems, and Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alex R. Lloyd) see less | View Image Page

The Ogden Air Logistics Complex is pleased to announce the presentation of the prestigious 2020 Secretary of Defense Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence to the 309th Software Engineering Group for distinguishing itself by developing and delivering mission critical software products and services to the warfighter.



The award states, “The group achieved remarkable results by applying organic engineering expertise to a highly diverse portfolio of increasingly complex warfighter requirements. The group’s relentless pursuit of innovation ensured that software development processes exploited leading-edge methodologies to deliver relevant capabilities vital to warfighter mission success. The 309th executed a record $280 million in spending authority, while reducing expenses by $18 million. Capabilities delivered by the 309th SWEG had a positive and direct impact across multiple essential platforms such as the A-10, F-16, F-22, F-35, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, Space Systems, and Command and Control. ”



“The award’s namesake, Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, was a pioneer in developing computer technology and programming. She was a master of innovation. So, for our 309th SWEG to be selected as winner of the DoD-level award carrying her name is a true accomplishment, but also reflective of SWEG’s drive to be at the forefront of innovative software development,” said Brig. Gen. Cauley von Hoffman, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander.



When asked about the award, 309th SWEG Deputy Director Dan Richardson stated, “We are appreciative to the Secretary of Defense for awarding the 309th Software Engineering Group with this milestone. When you consider the plethora of outstanding DoD organizations who were considered for this award, we are honored to be selected. This speaks volumes of the work that is accomplished by the incredibly talented and dedicated people of the 309th SWEG.”



In her Nov. 18 call to congratulate Jim Diamond, 309th SWEG director, and his team, Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara M. Barrett, described this accomplishment as “winning a Gold Medal for software at the national level.”



Over the last several years, the group has been able to hire and retain a solid workforce of software technicians, engineers and scientists that have now performed at a level that has resulted in the recognition of this award.