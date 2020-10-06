Non-work-related tips to keep you productive

It's been approximately 12 weeks since DFAS began working in a mostly remote environment. We've carved out our workspaces, created daily work routines for logging on and working, and we've adjusted our schedules to ensure there's plenty of home-work life balance. But have we maximized our productivity?



This article takes a look into the non-work-related things we could be doing to maximize our productivity. According to Magellan, the DFAS EAP provider, there are eight essential tips people in a telework environment should be doing daily. I will examine each tip and try to explain the reasoning behind them.



1. Get up and drink 8 ounces of water in the morning before you reach for that first cup of coffee and keep water nearby throughout the day.



The premise behind this is that our brain is made up of 73 percent water and hydration directly impacts our cognitive performance. According to an article from the UK, 1-2 percent of body water loss is considered mild dehydration and impairs cognitive performance. A 2013 study showed that drinking water resulted in a 14 percent increase in productivity.



2. Stand up throughout the day and sit comfortably as well.



We've all seen people with standing desks and probably wondered if they are more productive? Well, there's more to it than just being productive. Standing can help you burn more calories during the day and even help reduce neck and back pain.



In a study conducted by a news organization, within a month of utilizing standing desks, employees were 23 percent more productive than their counterparts sitting at desks. By the end of the six-month study, the overall productivity of those standing increased by 46 percent.



Not everyone can stand, has the space to install a standing desk, or enjoys standing, but there are ways to be more productive while sitting. If you prefer to sit, pay attention to your posture. Slouching can have numerous health risks associated with it.



Spinal curve

Back pain

Body pain

Poor digestion

Cardiovascular health

Varicose veins

Mood



While you are sitting at your desk, remember to be cognizant of your posture and sit up straight and roll those shoulders back. Any discomfort you may be experiencing can directly affect your health and productivity.



3. Be active every hour – Stand up, walk around, stretch and clear your mind



Our bodies are meant to be in motion. According to a study done by the University of Michigan, moving every 30 – 60 minutes for three minutes, people noticed:



Increase energy

A clearer mind

Improved mood

Higher metabolism

Increased blood flow

Improved posture





4. Prep healthy snacks for easy access when you are feeling hungry.



We may love and adore sugar, but consuming large amounts can create what is called a sugar high, which is usually followed by a sugar crash. I have personally done this on countless occasions. Sure that surge of energy you get can feel great, but the crash is the worst.



So why is healthy food a better option to maintain productivity levels? One word, glucose. Glucose allows the brain to stay alert. I know glucose is sugar. Sugar is not bad when it is taken in moderation.



There are foods that provide natural sugars like fruits and vegetables. So instead of grabbing that pop tart, much like I am doing right now, grab an apple, orange, cucumber slices, or a plethora of other healthy natural options.



Eating healthy snacks will have a positive impact on your health and productivity. Studies show that eating healthier snacks improves mood, increases energy, maintains or improves health, and people will become better problem solvers and critical thinkers.



5. Plan to watch the news



People are glued to their televisions, social media, and websites to find the latest news, especially during COVID-19. However, people find themselves going down rabbit holes, I know I have, trying to get as much information as possible.



Next thing we know, that simple five-minute read has turned into a 30-minutes of plot twists and turns. You may also find yourself creating a timeline of events of how things started or to find out who the man is behind the curtain.



Side note check on your conspiracy theorist friends because they are not OK right now.





Plan your day to limit when you start scrolling news feeds. Try not to look at the news until lunch. Try not to get sucked into social media during breaks. Doing these simple things will help you be more productive.



6. Have light white noise or nature sounds playing in the background while you work.



This may not be for everyone. My boss prefers a very Zen and quiet workplace. Me, on the other hand, I'm not happy unless I hear 90s music, consequently the best decade of music ever. I said it, The Best Decade of Music EVER, end of discussion!! Moving on!



The theory behind having white noise or background noise is very simple; it gets your brain going and those creative juices flowing. These background noises can be found anywhere, like music, nature, or even your local coffee shop.



The next time we are allowed to go into coffee shops, look at all the students/employees plugging away on their laptops. They will literally sit there for hours and get a lot of work done. Why? The background noise.



These crazy people think the sound of people talking and spoons hitting the side of coffee cups stimulates their creative process. While others, like myself, prefer to have music playing in the comforts of our home office.



7. Schedule time to call/check-in on customers and co-workers



Obviously, we can't call random service members and ask them how their day is going. That might seem a bit stalker-ish.



However, we can communicate with internal customers we deal with regularly. In the Corporate Communications office, each public affairs specialist on the Strategy team has an internal customer, like Human Resource or IT. You may have a similar situation. Reach out to them.



Perhaps picking up the phone to see how they are doing will brighten their day, and it may even brighten yours. The same goes for your co-workers. Reach out to them and make a connection. Even if it is just for a sanity check. Eileen, I'm looking at you!



8. Lastly, it is always important to ask yourself, "What can you do to make today a better day than yesterday?"



I, personally, can attest to this. Since we started working remotely, I have come up with various ways to increase the readership of the DFAS Business Journal. I started incorporating more graphics into stories. I encouraged another colleague to start the Virtual Review, which has been a big hit, great job Micki. I am always looking for ways to improve the communication process in the DBJ. Think of what you control in your area and how you could improve it.



There you have it, eight essential tips to improve your productivity. Use these tips how you see fit. All of them may work for you or only some. All I ask is that you give them a shot. What's the worst that could happen?

