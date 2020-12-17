Retired CW5 Pace visits 1CD Band

FORT HOOD, Texas -- First Team Troopers with the 1st Cavalry Division Band received a visit from Jeanne Pace, retired Chief Warrant Officer 5, here, 17 Dec. 2020.

Pace retired from Fort Hood in 2015, ending her 43-year career as the longest-tenured female warrant officer.

“It was a very different Army when I joined,” explained Pace to the 1st Cavalry Division bandsmen.

During Pace’s time in service, women were not allowed to attend the same schools or training as men, couldn’t make up more than 20 percent of the force, and were even given makeup courses in basic training.

Pace spoke of her experiences, shedding light on how much progress the Army has made over the last 50 years.

During her career, she was able to witness women continuing to prove their capabilities, serving in a greater capacity and at higher levels of responsibility, she said.

“It shows that women could achieve success, given the opportunity,” explained Pace.

With times changing and progress being made--one factor remains familiar--the Army’s current “People First” initiative.

“As a young commander, I was told accomplishing the Mission and taking care of Soldiers and Families were the two objectives,” said Pace.

Serving as a commander for over 20 years, Pace explained being a leader meant assessing high operational tempo and taking a pause.

“I think it is appropriate to take a step back and assess the balance between mission and people,” said Pace.

Although Pace explained finding the right balance may be difficult, a clearly stated objective and good leadership would allow for mission success.

“As a leader I tried to be approachable to answer questions to help Soldiers achieve success and reach their full potential,” said Pace.

Progress for the Army has meant integrating women, leveling standards, increasing equality in the force, all culminating in the current “People First” action plan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2020 Story ID: 385617 This work, Retired CW5 Pace visits 1CD Band, by SPC Tiffany Banks