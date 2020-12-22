Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting defense secretary visits RAF Mildenhall

    U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller presents the 2020 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Effectiveness Award

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.22.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Dec. 21.

    Miller came to the base to engage with Airmen, speak with leadership and present the 2020 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Effectiveness Award to the 100th Maintenance Group.

    Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, spoke about the importance of the visit to Team Mildenhall.

    “Our top civilian leader is here visiting our installation, interacting with our Airmen and bringing with him a little bit of energy,” said Pananon. “It’s good to have a senior leader like that come to the base and tell us we’re doing things right and that he’s proud of us.”

    The defense secretary saw a military working dog demonstration, visited KC-135 Stratotanker and MC-130J Commando II aircraft static displays, and flew in a CV-22B Osprey aircraft flight simulator.

    Miller also spoke with top-performing Airmen from squadrons across Team Mildenhall during a luncheon to understand the missions they accomplish.

    “It’s a great moment when our Airmen get to show off what they do and brag about their mission and how they’re a part of it,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100th ARW command chief. “For Secretary Miller to get as excited as he did with every Airman he talked to, it’s a huge win. It’s a definite morale booster and shows our Airmen how important they are to the mission.”

