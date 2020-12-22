Acting defense secretary visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Dec. 21.



Miller came to the base to engage with Airmen, speak with leadership and present the 2020 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Effectiveness Award to the 100th Maintenance Group.



Col. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, spoke about the importance of the visit to Team Mildenhall.



“Our top civilian leader is here visiting our installation, interacting with our Airmen and bringing with him a little bit of energy,” said Pananon. “It’s good to have a senior leader like that come to the base and tell us we’re doing things right and that he’s proud of us.”



The defense secretary saw a military working dog demonstration, visited KC-135 Stratotanker and MC-130J Commando II aircraft static displays, and flew in a CV-22B Osprey aircraft flight simulator.



Miller also spoke with top-performing Airmen from squadrons across Team Mildenhall during a luncheon to understand the missions they accomplish.



“It’s a great moment when our Airmen get to show off what they do and brag about their mission and how they’re a part of it,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kathi Glascock, 100th ARW command chief. “For Secretary Miller to get as excited as he did with every Airman he talked to, it’s a huge win. It’s a definite morale booster and shows our Airmen how important they are to the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2020 Story ID: 385596 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB