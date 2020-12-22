Courtesy translation: ESWE public transportation schedule over Christmas

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.22.2020

    Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 21 DEC 2020
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    ESWE public transportation schedule over Christmas

    Special public transportation schedules apply in the time before Christmas, on Christmas and between Christmas and New Year’s. The lockdown, decided by the government, adds further changes to the schedules.

    Everything at a glance:

    • On Thursday, December 24, the Saturday schedule (“Samstagsfahrplan”) will apply until around 5 p.m. Afterwards, the Nightliner buses run from the city center until 0.30 a.m. Line 6 has a special schedule called “Sonderfahrplan.”

    • On 25, 26 and 27 December, the regular Sunday and public holiday schedule (“Sonn- und Feiertagsfahrplan”) applies. There will be only one Nightliner tour from the city center at 0.30 a.m.

    • From Monday 28 December to Wednesday 30 December, the Saturday timetable applies. Additional buses will be used in the early morning peak hours. In addition, lines 34, 46 and 49 are scheduled to operate according to the Monday through Friday schedule. The Nightliners depart from the city center at 0.30 a.m.

    • The N13 “Nachtringlinie” runs at its usual 15-minute intervals every night.

    The mobility service provider of Wiesbaden will provide separate information on the schedules on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and on the first days of the new year.

    Passengers can find up-to-date information at any time in the online schedule information (“Fahrplanauskunft”) on the website. The App of the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) can also be used to view all changes. You can obtain individual information on the schedule change in our mobility center (“Mobilitätszentrale”) as well as in the two Wiesbaden mobility information points.

    For further information, please contact ESWE Verkehr at (0611) 45022450 from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 7 pm or via the RMV service telephone number (069) 24 24 80 24 (daily 24 hours).

    Source:
    https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000394945.php

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
