CFC-Overseas winds down, keyworkers push for strong finish

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – With a time-consuming focus on adjusting to and combatting a worldwide pandemic, many routine programs and services have been curtailed, cancelled or quietly vying for attention in the background.



The annual Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas is among the latter, having kicked off in October, but taking a back seat to more pressing health and safety matters this year.



Fortunately, there’s still time to “Show Some Love” in line with this year’s campaign theme and donate. The CFC runs through Jan. 15, 2021.



“COVID-19 has definitely impacted the Campaign. It severely restricted the types of events we could conduct,” said Capt. Sebastian Armentrout, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander and the overall campaign coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “We’ve only been able to set up booths at FMWR Expos and advertise via social media and radio.”



The CFC is the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, with almost 200 campaigns throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management campaign website.



Pledges made by federal civilian, postal and military donors during the campaign season support eligible non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world, to include helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors choose the organizations to which they want to contribute.



Armentrout and his team of keyworkers are undeterred by the ongoing gathering restrictions and current holiday “downtime” in renewing efforts for one final push for pledges.



“The goal is a 100% contact every single week,” he said. “Particularly, it is important this year with how many businesses are being shut down and people losing their jobs due to the pandemic; charitable donations are needed now more than ever. The funds raised each fall through the campaign help neighbors in need around the corner, across the nation, and throughout the world.



“We’re more than half-way through the campaign and it is important to keep spreading the message,” Armentrout continued. “Small donations go a long way. In addition, all donors will receive a set of postcards featuring award-winning DoDEA (school students) artwork. Anyone that donates $150 will receive a limited edition 2020 CFC-Overseas coin.”



It’s quick and simple to donate, said Armentrout – “I highly recommend donating through the CFC website; it is definitely the easiest to use.”



Those interested in participating can reach the website at: https://cfcoverseas.givecfc.org/index.php/



For those who wish to donate using the traditional paper pledge form or want more information, please contact the following garrison keyworkers:

 Kaiserslautern – Staff Sgt. Reno Sullivan at 541-7046.

 Baumholder and Area Support Activity-Black Sea – Staff Sgt. Marcus Walthers at 531-3175.



“It’s important to give back to the community because you can impact lives in a positive manner,” said Sullivan. “I believe the world is in a time of need now more than ever during this pandemic (and) every dollar makes a difference and we all have something to give even if it’s just our time.”