254th Medical Detachment hosts stress management classes for 10th AAMDC Soldiers

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The holiday season can be a time of celebration, but also a time of stress for Soldiers and families who are deployed or stationed overseas away from loved ones. To assist with managing the stress of the holidays, Soldiers from the 254th Medical Detachment hosted combat operational stress control (COSC) training for soldiers and command teams assigned to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command during the month of December. From Dec. 4th – 17th, 2020, multiple COSC classes were offered to all soldiers virtually via Microsoft Teams.



COSC training is conducted Army-wide in order to better prepare Soldiers for the multiple forms of stress they may encounter over their career by improving performance during stressful situations, teaching healthy coping mechanisms, and informing soldiers of strategies that build resilience. With this training, Soldiers can maintain both mental and emotional readiness to remain mission capable.



“Strong mental health is foundational to everyone in this organization, Soldiers and commands alike. We must take care of both mind and body because what we do is inherently dangerous physically and mentally,” said Cpt. Cody Curin, a Clinical Psychologist assigned to the 254th Medical Detachment. “When we do not take care of one, both crumble and we become combat ineffective. Strong foundations in mental health are of utmost important to command teams. If degraded mental health hinders a leader’s ability to make decisions, missions and lives can be jeopardized. Therefore, mental health should be at the top of every Soldier and leader's priority list.”



Dozens of Soldiers and leaders from Team 10 took part in the training classes. During the class, instructors and leaders remained adamant that preventative COSCs such as these help to improve command climates.



”This is especially true for commands that have all levels of command attend and participate such as the 10th AAMDC,” added Capt. Curin. “Leadership involvement and transparency is a force multiplier and thus builds trust in the command team and improves the command climate.”



The 254th Medical Detachment hosted these classes online in response to COVID-19 as well as to combat the multiple stressors that have arisen due to the pandemic. COSC training during these times provides Soldiers with the necessary tools to cope with their circumstances and remain mission capable.

