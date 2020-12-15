CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Sailors Recognized as CIWT Domain-Wide Instructors of the Year

Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-FJ801-0002 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 15, 2020) Chief Cryptologic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-FJ801-0002 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 15, 2020) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Hope Blaess (right) and Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Ethan Willer, both attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon, were selected as the CIWT domain-wide Senior Instructor of the Year and Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year, respectfully, for fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – For the second year in a row, the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon, a small Det. of less than 40 Sailors, has brought home two of the four CIWT domain 2020 Instructor of the Year titles.



Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Hope Blaess and Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Ethan Willer were named as the CIWT domain-wide Senior Instructor of the Year and Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year, respectively.



As a passionate instructor dedicated to the success of her staff and students, Blaess was quick to share the accolade.



“It was an honor to represent CIWT Det. Fort Gordon at the CIWT domain level,” shared Blaess. “The hard work of my Sailors here made the win possible, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase the hard work of our cryptologic training department.”



Likewise, respect and support were passed back up the chain when Willer chimed in.



“Being selected as the CIWT Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year is truly an honor,” said Willer. “I want to give a huge thanks to my mentors at the command for their encouragement and support, and to my fellow instructors for their unwavering perseverance during an unprecedented year. This achievement is a reflection upon all of us.”



CIWT Det. Fort Gordon is known for its incredibly supportive and collaborative morale and approach to instruction. Every Sailor is invested in the success of their students, their shipmates and the mission.



This year has been especially trying on the Det., not only because of COVID-19, but also with the many transitions that are occurring with several of the courses. Increased course loads, mandatory decreased class sizes, and additional health-safety measures have compounded an already stressful and intense learning environment. However, students and staff alike have come together to ensure the success of the training missions.



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Det. Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



