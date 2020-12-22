JTF-Q Weapon System – USS San Diego (LPD 22) and USS Somerset (LPD 25)

Photo By Sgt. Desiree D King | 201220-M-JO645-1134 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2020) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Desiree D King | 201220-M-JO645-1134 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2020) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a quick reaction force drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. DOD forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Desiree King) see less | View Image Page

The USS San Diego (LPD 22) and USS Somerset (LPD 25) conduct maritime operation off the coast of Somalia under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation OCTAVE QUARTZ Dec. 22. The mission of OOQ is to reposition U.S. DOD personnel from Somalia to other locations in East Africa.

Description

Amphibious transport dock ships are warships that embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

Features

LPDs are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.

Background

The LPD 17 San Antonio class is the functional replacement for over 41 ships including the LPD 4 Austin class, LSD 36 Anchorage class, LKA 113 Charleston class, and LST 1179 Newport class amphibious ships. The newly designated LPD Flight II ships (formerly LX(R)) will be the functional replacement for the LSD 41/49 Whidbey Island Class. The San Antonio class provides the Navy and Marine Corps with modern, sea-based platforms that are networked, survivable, and built to operate in the 21st century, with the MV-22 Osprey, the upgraded Amphibious Assault Vehicle, and future means by which Marines are delivered ashore.

Construction on USS San Antonio (LPD 17), the first ship of the class, commenced in June 2000 and was delivered to the Navy in July 2005. USS New York (LPD 21) was the first of three LPD 17class ships built in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The ship's bow stem was cast using 7.5 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center. The Navy named the eighth and ninth ships of the class Arlington and Somerset, in honor of the victims of the attacks on the Pentagon and United Flight 93, respectively. Materials from those sites were also incorporated into the construction of each ship. USS Portland (LPD 27), the eleventh ship of the class, delivered in 2017. LPDs 28 and 29 are currently under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on the Gulf Coast. As the 12th and 13th San Antonio class ships, LPDs 28 and 29 will perform the same missions as the previous 11 ships of the class while incorporating technically feasible cost reduction initiatives and class lessons learned. In 2018 the Navy made the decision to transition to the LX(R) effort to a second flight of the LPD 17 design. LPD 30 will be the first of 13 planned LPD Flight II ships, for a total complement of 26 ships in the LPD 17 class.

General Characteristics, San Antonio Class LPD Flights I and II

Builder: Huntington Ingalls Industries

Propulsion: Four sequentially turbocharged marine Colt-Pielstick Diesels, two shafts, 41,600 shaft horsepower

Length: 684 feet

Beam: 105 feet

Displacement: Approximately 24,900 long tons (25,300 metric tons) full load

Draft: 23 feet

Speed: In excess of 22 knots (24.2 mph, 38.7 kph)

Crew: Ship's Company: 383 Sailors and 3 Marines. Embarked Landing Force: Flight I: 699 with surge capacity of 800; LPD 28/29:650; Flight II: 631.

Armament: Two Mk 46 30 mm Close in Guns, fore and aft; two Rolling Airframe Missile launchers, fore and aft: ten .50 caliber machine guns

Aircraft: Launch or land two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters or two MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft or up to four AH-1Z or UH-1Y or MH-60 helicopters

Landing/Attack Craft: Two LCACs or one LCU; and 14 Amphibious Assault Vehicles