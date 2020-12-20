Ho, ho ho! Santa Claus has come to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS). The annual Kids Christmas Party was held in celebration of the upcoming holiday season with a few tweaks to ensure the safety of personnel attending while bringing holiday cheer to Sailors and their children as Christmas approaches.



The CFAS First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) held the party for the children of CFAS Sailors onboard CFAS Dec. 20, 2020.



"The FCPOA is a collective of all the first classes that make up CFAS,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Anton Oslund, the FCPOA president. “It is a way to be able to get out and talk to the community, make yourself known, impact the command, impact the community and support all of the Sailors, their families and their children as a collective.”



This year, the event was adjusted to fit COVID-19 preventative measures. Stations were introduced, which allowed one family at a time to explore each attraction with a maximum 4 minute visit. The association’s safety plan procedures covered hygiene, personal protective equipment, social distancing, periodic cleanings and occupancy limitation.



“In this social distancing climate, I think that this is a good event,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Luis Pacheco, an FCPOA member. “We were able to develop a plan to be safe and socially distant, but also to spread cheer during the difficult time that we are in.”



The Kids Christmas Party had a successful turnout as multiple families from CFAS attended and were able to safely enjoy the event and its attractions.



“We appreciate the support from the commissary, the Subway on the installation, the CFAS ombudsmen and of course the FCPAO members,” said Oslund. “It really pushes home that we’re still here and that we care about our community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2020 Date Posted: 12.22.2020 01:13 Story ID: 385578 Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa Visits CFAS 2020, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.