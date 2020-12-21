NBPL Celebrates Completion of New Security Headquarters

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Point Loma completed construction Oct. 29 on a renovation project to Naval Base Point Loma’s (NBPL) historic Building 158 that will now house the installation’s security forces.



The project converted Building 158, which is on a National Register of Historic Properties eligible archaeological site, to a new headquarters for NBPL Security Forces. The building was placed on the register for its role in the Fort Rosecrans Historic District, which had a period of significance from 1897 to 1940. The Fort Rosecrans Historic District played a major role in the development of San Diego as a strategic military center on the Pacific Coast as well as an influencing economic, social, and physical character of the region. The district exemplifies the Colonial Revival architectural styles selected by the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps of the period that was used on their facilities across the country during the end of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Building 158 is the only historic brick building on NBPL and was originally erected in 1908 by the Army Quartermaster Corps. In its history it was used as the Post Exchange, Gymnasium, and for administrative space.



The 12,600 square foot facility includes two stories and a basement and will now serve as the hub for all of NBPL’s security force. The newly renovated building contains a training classroom on the top deck, office and operational space on the first deck, and locker rooms for the watch sections in the finished basement.



“The new facility will provide additional space and a better operational environment for Naval Base Point Loma’s Security Force Personnel.” said LCDR John Caicedo, NBPL’s Security officer. “This building is accurately sized and equipped to handle all different types of functions NBPL Security Department performs with state of the art audio and visual equipment, interview room, and evidence storage capabilities. Additionally, it will improve quality of life for all Sailors and DON Civilian personnel in the department.”



Construction came with unique challenges. To preserve the historical integrity no changes could come to the building’s footprint, occupancy, or major exterior alterations to the building’s form, massing, and arrangement. These challenges were overcome and the building was brought up to modern day code with the structural reinforcement of the brick structure and inclusion of an elevator, all within the original footprint.



The renovation was completed in 12 months with zero safety mishaps and environmental violations.



Robin Pepper of Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Point Loma was the construction manager for the project completed by Barnhart-Reese.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2020 Date Posted: 12.21.2020 17:30 Story ID: 385572 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBPL Celebrates Completion of New Security Headquarters, by lee saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.