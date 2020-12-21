U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resume Rochester Harbor east pier repairs Spring 2021

Photo By Susan Blair | Contractors with Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., contracted through the Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Susan Blair | Contractors with Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., contracted through the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, work on repairs to the Rochester Harbor east pier Sept. 28. The Buffalo District awarded a $3.4 million to repair 600 feet of a severely degraded 111 year old section of the east pier located in Rochester, New York. The pier repair will allow for safer passage for commercial and recreational traffic, while also serving as a means to dissipate wave action in Rochester Harbor. see less | View Image Page

BUFFALO, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., are scheduled to resume repairs of the Rochester Harbor east pier, located in Rochester, New York, in Spring 2021. The remaining repairs, the concrete cap and pier lighting, are expected to be completed within a month of resuming construction.

Despite COVID-19 related delays affecting supplies and personnel, the contractor completed sheet pile installation, tie rods, whalers, granular fill, and concrete bulkhead. All wave absorber stones have been placed and roughly 50% of rebar has been installed.

"The east pier, commonly referred to as the Summerville Pier, is a key piece of infrastructure for commercial and recreational navigation in Rochester Harbor," said Lex Barker, Buffalo District, project manager. “We are aware that construction has caused impacts to recreation. We appreciate the community for their support as we repair an aging and severely degraded pier.”

The Rochester Harbor east pier was constructed in 1908, and sections of the shoreward and lake ends were reconstructed in 1954 and 1971.

The Corps of Engineers is using available funds to repair about 600 feet of the roughly 1,000-foot degraded section of the Rochester Harbor east pier. The section under repair is in the middle of previously repaired sections, and is close to the original construction, where the concrete cap is in poor condition and is structurally degraded.

Repair of the remaining approximately 400 feet of degraded reach of the east pier would be dependent upon receiving additional funding.

To see project photos, please visit the project’s Flickr album @ https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157715623196412