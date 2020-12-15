CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Sailor Awarded Army Accolades

Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-XX082-0008 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 15, 2020) Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa (left),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201215-N-XX082-0008 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 15, 2020) Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa (left), officer in charge of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Cornelius Walsh (right), the Satellite Communications Terminals Branch non-commissioned officer in charge, pose with Electronics Technician 1st Class Mark Cheney of CIWT Det. Fort Gordon. Cheney was awarded the Army Instructor Badge and the Army Achievement Medal for his exceptional efforts as part of the Satellite Communications Terminals Branch training team. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – For the first time since 2016, a Sailor at the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon received the Army Instructor Badge.



Electronics Technician 1st Class Mark Cheney of CIWT Det. Fort Gordon was awarded the Army Instructor Badge and the Army Achievement Medal for his exceptional efforts as part of the Satellite Communications Terminals Branch training team.



During the ceremony, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Cornelius Walsh, the branch non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), explained the significance of Cheney’s accomplishments.



“It’s very unique. We haven’t had a Sailor in our section meet the requirements for our Army instructor badge, so we wanted to recognize him for his hard work,” stated Walsh.



He went on to emphasize the importance of cooperation between the Army and Navy.



“Without the Sailors and this detachment, we wouldn’t have had the capability to conduct these classes,” added Walsh.



In order to obtain the Basic Army Instructor Badge, candidates must meet the same basic instructor requirements as the Navy, such as expertise in the subject matter and adherence to exceptional behavioral and physical standards. In addition, they must complete 80 hours of instruction as a primary instructor, and meet multiple evaluation requirements.



Cheney expressed his appreciation to those around him.



“I am grateful to work with all my Army, Navy and civilian co-instructors, who are dedicated to both mission and students,” shared Cheney. “It is an honor to be recognized for taking the opportunities to guide the next generation while furthering my own skills and experience.”



Walsh reiterated the importance of collaboration between the two services at the satellite communications schoolhouse.



“The contributions the Navy makes to this section are significant,” said Walsh. “Without working together, we can’t make the mission happen.”



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Det. Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.