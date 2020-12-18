CIWT Det. Fort Gordon Conducts Change of Charge

Courtesy Photo | 201218-N-FJ801-0035 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 18, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Hillary Gage...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201218-N-FJ801-0035 FORT GORDON, Ga. (December 18, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Hillary Gage (right) salutes Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa (left) during a change of charge ceremony as Kruppa transfers responsibility as the officer in charge of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon to her. (U.S. Navy photo by photo by Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda J. Girard, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa transferred responsibility as the officer in charge of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon to Lt. Cmdr. Hillary Gage in a change of charge ceremony onboard Fort Gordon, Georgia, Dec. 18.



Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT, presided over the event, commending Kruppa for the outstanding leadership he provided to CIWT Det. Fort Gordon over the last two years, as well as his exceptional professionalism and dedication to his Sailors. He also welcomed Gage.



This year’s change of charge was a bit unorthodox due to the travel restrictions and health precautions necessary because of COVID-19. Ratkus joined the Det. virtually via video teleconference, and the attendees physically present were limited to participants and support staff, no more than 10 persons. The ceremony was also streamed privately online for other staff members and family members to watch from a safe distance.



Kruppa led more than 50 staff members and over 400 students during his time as officer in charge. Under his leadership, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon instructors claimed numerous accomplishments, including three domain-wide Senior Instructors of the Year, two domain-wide Mid-Grade Instructors of the Year, two domain-wide Language Professionals of the Year along with dual Department of Defense and Navy Language Professional of the Year, and the second-ever Army Achievement Medal and Basic Army Instructor Badge.



Ratkus remarked that Kruppa left a lasting positive change on the detachment through his vision and collaboration with the senior enlisted leaders and the Chief’s Mess.



Kruppa humbly passed on that accolade to his Sailors.



“These accomplishments are a direct reflection of your hard work and professionalism,” shared Kruppa. “You’ve exceeded my high expectations and absolutely crushed it. Over these last two years, I’ve watched y’all come together as a team and a family to help each other out both professionally and personally, and I couldn’t be prouder of you.”



He encouraged everyone to take what they’ve seen and learned here with them forward wherever they go. It was an emotional turnover for both officers.



Addressing the Det. for the first time as officer in charge, Gage remarked that she has “some big shoes to fill.” She also thanked Ratkus for the opportunity to serve as officer in charge and expressed her confidence in the abilities of the Det. staff.



She then turned to Kruppa and stated, “You have set up the detachment for success, both present and future. Thank you for your steadfast commitment to the staff and students.”



Gage went on to discuss her eagerness to work with the Det. leadership and staff to sustain their remarkable passion for instructing and for the students who pass through on their way to the fleet.



“We are all part of one team striving toward the same goal, and I look forward to working with you all over our time together here,” added Gage.



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Det. Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.